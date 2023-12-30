Technology News

Boat Enigma Z20 With 1.5-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Boat Enigma Z20 is available in three dial colour options.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2023 15:55 IST
Boat Enigma Z20 With 1.5-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Enigma Z2 can be purchase with three strap options

Highlights
  • Boat Enigma Z20 smartwatch starts at Rs. 3,299
  • The smartwatch offers IP68 dust and water resistance rating
  • The Enigma Z20 is said to offer up to 5 days of battery life
Advertisement

Boat Enigma Z20 smartwatch has been launched in India. The latest smartwatch from Boat comes with a 1.5-inch round HD display and offers a traditional luxury watch design. It supports Bluetooth calling and is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. The company claims that the smartwatch is built using a high-tensile metal for extra toughness. It also features a functional crown and is available with three strap options. The watch comes with a bunch of fitness trackers and several sports modes.

Boat Enigma Z20 price in India

The Boat Enigma Z20 is claimed to be a luxury smartwatch with pricing starting at Rs. 3,299 for the Jet Black rubber strap option. If you'd like to get the Metal Black strap or the Brown Leather strap, then you'll have to spend Rs. 3,499. The smartwatch is available for purchase online via the official store as well as Amazon India.

Boat Enigma Z20 specifications

Boat's latest smartwatch comes with a round dial and a tensile metal construction. The Boat Enigma Z20 features a 1.51-inch HD LCD round display that offers 360x360 resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It supports 100+ watch faces and gets a working crown on the left side of the dial. 

The smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling support and comes with Bluetooth 5.0. You get a quick dial pad, ability to save up to 250 contacts on the watch, and an emergency SOS feature. In terms of health tracking, the Boat Enigma Z20 features a heart rate monitor, SpO2, daily activity, and guided breathing. It also supports over 100 sport modes. 

With the Boat Enigma Z20 smartwatch, you also get Voice assistant support and other features such as camera control, free built-in games, music control, alarm, countdown timer, Find My Phone, and sedentary alerts. The smartwatch offers IP68 dust and water resistance rating as well. As for battery life, Boat claims that the watch can after up to five days of usage with Bluetooth calling disabled, and up to two days with the feature enabled. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boat Enigma Z20, Boat Enigma Z20 specifications, Boat Enigma Z20 price in India
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Officially Listed Online; Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed
Boat Enigma Z20 With 1.5-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Unveils First Electric Car, SU7, in China
  2. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Price in India Leaked Online: See Here
  3. Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Price, Colours, Storage Options Tipped: Check Here
  5. Vivo Y28 5G Price in India, Design, Colour Options Tipped; May Debut Soon
  6. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Colour, RAM, Storage Options for India Leaked
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Offer AI Photo Editing Tools
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Gets Discounted in India: See New Price, Offers
  9. PS Plus Free Games for January 2024 Announced
  10. Poco X6 Series With Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Enigma Z20 With 1.5-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Officially Listed Online; Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed
  3. Oppo Reno 11 Series India Launch Date Tipped; Design Revealed via Official Website
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Offer AI Photo Editing Tool Similar to Google's Pixel 8
  5. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Colour, RAM, Storage Options for India Leak Online
  6. Instagram Might Soon Let You Share Another Users Profile on Your Story
  7. WhatsApp Web to Soon Get Username Search Feature Without Sharing Phone Number to Increase Privacy: Report
  8. Vivo Y28 5G Price in India, Design, Colour Options Tipped; Said to Launch Soon
  9. Microsoft's Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 to Come in Arm, Intel Options With AI-Focused Tools: Report
  10. Apple Vision Pro 2 Said to Get Brighter, More Efficient RGB OLEDoS Displays From Samsung
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »