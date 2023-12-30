Boat Enigma Z20 smartwatch has been launched in India. The latest smartwatch from Boat comes with a 1.5-inch round HD display and offers a traditional luxury watch design. It supports Bluetooth calling and is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. The company claims that the smartwatch is built using a high-tensile metal for extra toughness. It also features a functional crown and is available with three strap options. The watch comes with a bunch of fitness trackers and several sports modes.

Boat Enigma Z20 price in India

The Boat Enigma Z20 is claimed to be a luxury smartwatch with pricing starting at Rs. 3,299 for the Jet Black rubber strap option. If you'd like to get the Metal Black strap or the Brown Leather strap, then you'll have to spend Rs. 3,499. The smartwatch is available for purchase online via the official store as well as Amazon India.

Boat Enigma Z20 specifications

Boat's latest smartwatch comes with a round dial and a tensile metal construction. The Boat Enigma Z20 features a 1.51-inch HD LCD round display that offers 360x360 resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It supports 100+ watch faces and gets a working crown on the left side of the dial.

The smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling support and comes with Bluetooth 5.0. You get a quick dial pad, ability to save up to 250 contacts on the watch, and an emergency SOS feature. In terms of health tracking, the Boat Enigma Z20 features a heart rate monitor, SpO2, daily activity, and guided breathing. It also supports over 100 sport modes.

With the Boat Enigma Z20 smartwatch, you also get Voice assistant support and other features such as camera control, free built-in games, music control, alarm, countdown timer, Find My Phone, and sedentary alerts. The smartwatch offers IP68 dust and water resistance rating as well. As for battery life, Boat claims that the watch can after up to five days of usage with Bluetooth calling disabled, and up to two days with the feature enabled.

