Technology News

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Officially Listed Online; Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ comes with a 108-megapixel rear camera.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2023 14:20 IST
Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Officially Listed Online; Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ will be available in four colour options.

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ uses a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate SoC
  • The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery
  • Spark 20 Pro+ offers an IP53 rating
Advertisement

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ has been officially listed online. Earlier this month, the company had confirmed that the new phone would in launched in January. Along with a launch timeline, Tecno also revealed certain key specifications of the handset. The Spark 20 Pro+ will join the Spark 20 lineup, which includes the Spark 20C, Spark 20, and the Spark 20 Pro. Although we still don't have an exact launch date from Tecno, the smartphone has been listed on the official website.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ specifications

According to the official listing, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset. The handset will get up to 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. Users will be able to expand the RAM to 16GB with 8GB virtual RAM. It will get a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the cameras, the Spark 20 Pro+ will feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera that uses a 1/1.67-inch sensor with F/1.75 aperture. From the images shared on the website, the phone appears to have a triple rear camera setup, but Tecno has only shared details about the main camera. On the front, the phone will get a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset will get a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Tecno has also revealed that the Spark 20 Pro+ will offer IP53 dust and water resistance, a stereo dual speaker setup, and it'll run Android 14-based HiOS 14 out-of-the-box. It'll also feature the Dynamic Port feature, which is basically a replica of Apple's Dynamic Island.

Finally, Tecno has also fully flaunted the design of the upcoming Spark 20 Pro+. It will be available in Temporal Orbits, Lunar Frost, and Radiant Starstream colour options. There will also be a fourth Magic Skin 2.0 Green colour, that will offer a glossy matte leather finish. We're not sure about the launch date, but it is likely that Tecno will make the announcement soon.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Spark 20 Pro

Tecno Spark 20 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus, Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus specifications
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Oppo Reno 11 Series India Launch Date Tipped; Design Revealed via Official Website

Related Stories

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Officially Listed Online; Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Unveils First Electric Car, SU7, in China
  2. Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  3. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Price in India Leaked Online: See Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Offer AI Photo Editing Tools
  5. Motorola Executive Hints at New Razr, X-Series Smartphones Coming in 2024
  6. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Colour, RAM, Storage Options for India Leaked
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Gets Discounted in India: See New Price, Offers
  8. Vivo Y28 5G Price in India, Design, Colour Options Tipped; May Debut Soon
  9. Nothing Phone 2a Price, Colours, Storage Options Tipped: Check Here
  10. Oppo Reno 11 Series Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Enigma Z20 With 1.5-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Officially Listed Online; Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed
  3. Oppo Reno 11 Series India Launch Date Tipped; Design Revealed via Official Website
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Offer AI Photo Editing Tool Similar to Google's Pixel 8
  5. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Colour, RAM, Storage Options for India Leak Online
  6. Instagram Might Soon Let You Share Another Users Profile on Your Story
  7. WhatsApp Web to Soon Get Username Search Feature Without Sharing Phone Number to Increase Privacy: Report
  8. Vivo Y28 5G Price in India, Design, Colour Options Tipped; Said to Launch Soon
  9. Microsoft's Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 to Come in Arm, Intel Options With AI-Focused Tools: Report
  10. Apple Vision Pro 2 Said to Get Brighter, More Efficient RGB OLEDoS Displays From Samsung
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »