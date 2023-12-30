Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ has been officially listed online. Earlier this month, the company had confirmed that the new phone would in launched in January. Along with a launch timeline, Tecno also revealed certain key specifications of the handset. The Spark 20 Pro+ will join the Spark 20 lineup, which includes the Spark 20C, Spark 20, and the Spark 20 Pro. Although we still don't have an exact launch date from Tecno, the smartphone has been listed on the official website.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ specifications

According to the official listing, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset. The handset will get up to 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. Users will be able to expand the RAM to 16GB with 8GB virtual RAM. It will get a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the cameras, the Spark 20 Pro+ will feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera that uses a 1/1.67-inch sensor with F/1.75 aperture. From the images shared on the website, the phone appears to have a triple rear camera setup, but Tecno has only shared details about the main camera. On the front, the phone will get a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset will get a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Tecno has also revealed that the Spark 20 Pro+ will offer IP53 dust and water resistance, a stereo dual speaker setup, and it'll run Android 14-based HiOS 14 out-of-the-box. It'll also feature the Dynamic Port feature, which is basically a replica of Apple's Dynamic Island.

Finally, Tecno has also fully flaunted the design of the upcoming Spark 20 Pro+. It will be available in Temporal Orbits, Lunar Frost, and Radiant Starstream colour options. There will also be a fourth Magic Skin 2.0 Green colour, that will offer a glossy matte leather finish. We're not sure about the launch date, but it is likely that Tecno will make the announcement soon.

