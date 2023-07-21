Technology News

Boat Unveils Smart Ring With Heart Rate, SpO2 and Menstrual Tracker in India: Details

The Smart Ring connects to a Boat Ring App, which offers data visualisations and progress tracking.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 July 2023 16:46 IST
Photo Credit: Boat

Smart Ring allows for single-handed movements and intuitive controls

Highlights
  • Boat Smart Ring features a heart rate tracking sensor
  • It comes with 5 ATM water and sweat resistance
  • Boat Smart Ring claims to be made with ceramic and metal

Boat Smart Ring wearable fitness tracker was unveiled in India today. As the name suggests, the smart wearable health-tracking device comes in the form of a ring that users can slip on and allow to track their biometrics. The company says that the device is made to be lightweight and suitable for wearing over a long period of time. This announcement comes on the heels of online rumours and leaks surrounding a purported Samsung Smart Ring device, which has been tipped to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, scheduled for later this month.

The company confirmed that they will announce the price of the Smart Ring soon and that it will be available for purchase through the official Boat website, Flipkart and Amazon. It comes with 5 ATM water and sweat resistance, which paired with its lightweight design will likely make it easier for users to wear it regularly for long hours.

Like any other fitness tracker, the Boat Smart Ring will also track daily physical activities such as steps and distance walked, and calories burned throughout the day. It also monitors the users' heart rate, body temperature, SpO2 or blood oxygen levels.

Its body recovery tracking feature uses heart rate variability analysis and overall activity records to give users feedback on their overall health. The sleep monitoring feature on the Smart Ring predictably tracks sleep patterns, which includes the total sleep duration, time spent in different sleep stages, that is, REM, deep sleep, light sleep, and sleep disturbances. 

Menstruating individuals will also be able to track and predict their menstruation cycles using the Smart Ring. This feature can allow pushing notifications and reminders to users on their phones. Users will be able to access all the monitored data by connecting to the Boat Ring app on their smartphones. The app will provide data visualisations and insights into the user's health and progress.

