Redmi Watch 3 Active Officially Confirmed to Debut in India on August 1; Specifications Teased: All Details

Xiaomi teased the Redmi Watch 3 Active specifications on its India website ahead of its debut.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 July 2023 19:52 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Watch 3 Active will be available in Black and Grey colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Watch 3 Active has already been launched globally
  • The smartwatch sports a rectangular metallic dial
  • Redmi Watch 3 Active supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

Redmi Watch 3 Active is set to be launched in the Indian market soon. Ahead of its debut, the watch has been teased on the company's India website, listing some of the key specifications of the wearable. The smartwatch has already been launched in global markets with a 1.83-inch rectangular LCD display. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The watch offers several health suites including a blood oxygen sensor, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor and several watch faces. The Redmi Watch 3 Active is teased to come in two colour options.

Xiaomi has confirmed it will launch the new Redmi Watch 3 Active in India on August 1. The launch page is already live on the official website, revealing the design as well as some of the key specifications. The watch will be carrying a similar design as its global variant. It will come in two colour shades — Black and Gray and will sport a rectangular dial with a metallic finish. The watch will also have a pusher button on the right edge.

As per the teased specifications, the new Redmi Watch 3 Active will support Bluetooth calling along with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, 24x7 health monitoring sensors and over 100 sports modes. The smartwatch will also offer more than 200 watch faces and up 5ATM water resistance. It is also teased to provide up to 12 days of battery backup on a single charge.

Other than these details, Xiaomi hasn't yet revealed any specifications. The watch, however, is expected to carry similar specifications as its global variant. The Redmi Watch 3 Active was launched globally with a 1.83-inch LCD display with 240×280 pixel resolution and up to 450 nits of adjustable brightness.

The global variant of the smartwatch is powered by a 289mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 12 days of battery life with normal usage and up to eight days with heavy usage. The watch supports a magnetic charger. The smartwatch measures 46.94 x 38.88 x 10.94mm and weighs around 41.67g in the global market.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
