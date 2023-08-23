Technology News

Boat Smart Ring Features Teased Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India: Details

Boat Smart Ring will come in three sizes - 17.4mm, 19.15mm and 20.85mm.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 August 2023
Boat Smart Ring Features Teased Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India: Details

Photo Credit: Boat India

The price for Boat Smart Ring is yet to be announced

  • Boat Smart Ring will feature smart touch controls
  • The smart ring will come with smart health monitors
  • Boat Smart Ring will support water resistance up to 5ATM

Boat Smart Ring India launch is set to take place in India soon. Ahead of the debut of its first smart ring, the Indian firm has listed the upcoming product on its website revealing its key specifications and features. The Boat Smart Ring will be available in three sizes and will be housed in a metal chassis, according to the company. The wearable is said to be equipped with smart activity trackers and health sensors including a heart rate monitor, temperature sensor, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor.

The upcoming wearable is now listed on the company's website. Boat Smart Ring price in India is yet to be revealed by the company. The device will be sold in three ring sizes — 17.4mm, 19.15mm and 20.85mm. The Smart Ring is shown in a single Graphite colourway with a metal chassis that supports smart touch controls.

Boat Smart Ring specifications

The first smart ring from the wearable maker is equipped with sensors thaty can monitor various health indicators. I will be able to measure skin temperature, heart rate, and SpO2 levels. Users will also be able to track their sleep and menstrual cycles using the ring, according to the company's website.

The Boat Smart Ring can be paired with an app on a connected smartphone to get detailed data and progress mapping, the landing page for the device states. It can track a range of workouts and exercises including riding, indoor and outdoor tracking for running and walking.

The upcoming Boat Smart Ring is equipped with six-axis motion sensors to measure the user's body position and movements. It has an SOS mode for emergency situations. It is rated to be water resistant up to 5 ATM and is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

The smart touch controls available on the Boat Smart Ring will let users play and pause music, change tracks, click pictures, and navigate applications, according to the company. The visuals on the landing page for the smart ring suggest it will support swipe/ gesture controls.

The new Boat Smart Ring is expected to compete with the Noise Luna Ring which was launched in India last month. The latter is available in Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black colour options. It has a titanium body and hypoallergenic smooth inner shell which is said to be suitable for all skin types. 

Boat Smart Ring Features Teased Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India: Details
