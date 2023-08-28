Technology News

Boat Smart Ring With Heart Rate, SpO2 and Menstrual Tracking Support Launched in India: Details

Boat Smart Ring also offers the ability to navigate through short-form video apps using gestures.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2023 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: Boat

Users can remotely control the shutter of the connected phone using the Smart Ring

Highlights
  • Boat Smart Ring allows you to control music playback with gestures
  • The company claims the smart wearable can be used to initiate SOS calls
  • Boat Smart Ring is said to offer up to 7 days of battery life

Boat Smart Ring wearable fitness tracker was launched in India on Monday. The smart wearable health monitoring device — as the name implies — takes the form of a ring that users can wear to track a range of health parameters. According to the firm, the device is designed to be lightweight and comfortable to use for extended periods of time. The ring was first teased after reports surfaced online about a rumoured Samsung Smart Ring device that could be announced in the future by the South Korean tech conglomerate. 

Boat Smart Ring price in India, availability

Offered in a singular metallic Silver colour, the Boat Smart Ring is priced in India at Rs. 8,999 and is available for sale via Flipkart and Amazon. It comes in three size options (diameter measurements) - 17.40mm, 19.15mm, and 20.85mm.

Boat Smart Ring specifications, features

The Boat Smart Ring monitors various health parameters including your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels, sleep, and even body temperature. Steps, calories, and a range of sports modes can be tracked using the Boat Ring application. The app is available on the Google Play store and Apple's App Store. 

You can use the Boat Smart Ring to navigate through short-form video apps by swiping on the device, according to the company. However, the firm has not yet provided the list of compatible apps or which actions correspond to certain features.

You can also use gestures to control music playback, such as pausing, resuming, and changing tracks. These gestures can also be used to click photos on a linked smartphone, so you can capture group images using the ring as a remote and setting the phone up at a distance by using the primary camera for better image quality.

In an emergency, the Boat Smart Ring may also be used to activate SOS calls, according to the company. The device is made of ceramic and metallic materials. It has a 5ATM water resistance rating up to a depth of 50 metres. Boat claims the device offers 7 days of battery backup and the ring can be charged using the included charger.

Further reading: Boat Smart Ring, Boat Smart Ring price in India, Boat Smart Ring India Launch, Boat Smart Ring specifications, Boat
