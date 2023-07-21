Technology News

OpenAI's Head of Trust and Safety Resigns Amid Growing Job Pressure Over Family Life

Trust and safety departments have taken on a high-profile role in technology companies such as OpenAI, Twitter, Alphabet and Meta.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 July 2023 16:11 IST
OpenAI's Head of Trust and Safety Resigns Amid Growing Job Pressure Over Family Life

Photo Credit: Reuters

Dave Willner took over his role at OpenAI in February last year

Highlights
  • Willner attributed his decision to quit to growing demands from his job
  • Microsoft-backed OpenAI has stormed the world
  • Trust and safety departments have taken on a high-profile role

OpenAI's head of trust and safety Dave Willner is leaving the company, he said in a LinkedIn post on Friday, citing the pressures of the job on his family life and saying he would be available for advisory work.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to questions about Willner's exit.

Trust and safety departments have taken on a high-profile role in technology companies such as OpenAI, Twitter, Alphabet and Meta as they seek to limit the spread of hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content on their platforms.

At the same time, fears AI will run out of control have risen.

Willner took over his role at OpenAI in February last year, after working at Airbnb and Facebook. He attributed his decision to quit to growing demands from his job affecting his family life.

"Anyone with young children and a super intense job can relate to that tension, I think, and these past few months have really crystallised for me that I was going to have to prioritise one or the other," he said in the post.

"I've moved teaching the kids to swim and ride their bikes to the top of my OKRs (objectives and key results) this summer."

Microsoft-backed OpenAI, whose AI chatbot ChatGPT, has stormed the world, has said it depends on its trust and safety team to build "the processes and capabilities to prevent misuse and abuse of AI technologies". 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, Microsoft, AirBnB, Facebook
Tiger Global, Other Investors Ask Indian Government to Reconsider Online Gaming Tax, Cite Investment Risk
Apple Opposes UK Push to Bypass End-to-End Encryption, Says It Will Remove iMessage and FaceTime: Report

Related Stories

OpenAI's Head of Trust and Safety Resigns Amid Growing Job Pressure Over Family Life
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R 5G Design, Specifications Leak; Here's When It Might Launch
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Series Supply May Be Limited at Launch: Details Here
  3. iQoo Z8 Could Launch Soon With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India at This Price: See Launch Offers
  5. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  6. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  8. Moto G14 Leaked Renders Show Off Design: See Here
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Review: Playing It Safe
  10. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch in India, Globally in January 2024: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Opposes UK Push to Bypass End-to-End Encryption, Says It Will Remove iMessage and FaceTime: Report
  2. OpenAI's Head of Trust and Safety Resigns Amid Growing Job Pressure Over Family Life
  3. Tiger Global, Other Investors Ask Indian Government to Reconsider Online Gaming Tax, Cite Investment Risk
  4. Uniswap Founder’s Twitter Account Hacked, Malicious Link Posted to Phish Victims
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series Design Revealed Ahead of Launch, Appears Similar to Nothing Phone 2
  6. Oppo K11 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 25 Debut, Will Pack Snapdragon 782G SoC SoC: Details
  7. Spider-Man 2 Story Trailer Breakdown: Venom Wants to ‘Heal the World’; New Limited-Edition PS5 Revealed
  8. iQoo Z8 Specifications Leaked; May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging
  9. US FTC Official Withdraws Case That Sought to Block Microsoft-Activision $69 Billion Deal
  10. OnePlus 12R 5G Launch Timeline, Design Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.