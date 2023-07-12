Technology News

Samsung Reportedly Trademarks More Monikers For Rumoured Galaxy Ring Smart Wearable: Details

The Samsung Smart Ring is expected to feature an ECG and PPG sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 12 July 2023 19:49 IST
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz/ Roland Quandt (@rquandt)

A design render of the rumoured Samsung Smart Ring

  • Samsung Galaxy Ring was trademarked with the USPTO earlier this year
  • The rumoured health tracker is likely to offer more accurate observations
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring could launch as Galaxy Rhythm or Galaxy Pulse

Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to be introduced soon. It could be announced at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 in Seoul. Samsung is also scheduled to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Watch 6 series on the day. The rumoured smart ring wearable is said to be marketed as a health tracker. A new report suggests that the South Korean tech giant recently trademarked a series of names for the rumoured device.

According to a Dutch publication GalaxyClub, Samsung has trademarked the names Galaxy One, Galaxy Pulse and Galaxy Rhythm for its rumoured new health-tracking smart ring wearable. The report adds that the company had previously trademarked the names Galaxy Index, Galaxy Insight and Galaxy Circle for the same purported device.

The company had previously been reported to have filed for a trademark for the name Samsung Galaxy Ring with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing suggested that the device would be used for tracking, measuring, monitoring, and uploading health, fitness, and sleep-related data.

The new trademark filing also reportedly suggests that the smart ring will manage and assess "biometric and physiological data, vital signs and personal health records," to deliver medical advice if and when required. If launched, Samsung could be looking to replace its health-tracking watches with these smart rings.

An earlier leak showed the design renders of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The device seemed to be packed with multiple sensors on the inside while the outer side of the ring seemed to provide a smooth, metallic finish. The multiple sensors surrounding the finger from all sides are expected to offer more accurate observations than other health-tracking devices. The leak added that the Galaxy Ring is expected to include electrocardiogram (ECG) and photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors.

