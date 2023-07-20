Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Watch 6 Series Pre-Order Offers Tipped; Samsung Teases Upcoming Galaxy Watch Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5 owners will soon be able to use the new Thermo Check app to measure the temperature of nearby objects.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 July 2023 16:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Watch 6 Series Pre-Order Offers Tipped; Samsung Teases Upcoming Galaxy Watch Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series (pictured) and Galaxy Watch 4 series will also gain new features

Highlights
  • Samsung Z Flip 5 users who pre-order the phone may get a storage upgrade
  • The Galaxy Watch 6 series will debut with new features and functionality
  • Samsung has begun teasing software features coming to is existing watches

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 series pre-order deals have been leaked online, days ahead of the company's next launch event. The second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 will be held in South Korea and the firm is expected to unveil new foldable phones, a new tablet and smartwatch series, and a new pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. Meanwhile, Samsung has unveiled new software features coming to existing and upcoming smartwatch models, including a new temperature app and support for displaying tickets and passes.

Tipster Evan Blass recently posted details of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic (via GSMArena) to Threads, revealing that customers who pre-order the next generation smartwatches from Samsung will get a fabric band at no additional cost. Samsung is yet to officially reveal details of the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic pricing and availability. Meanwhile, Blass' post stated that customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will receive an upgrade with double the storage capacity at no extra cost.

With only a few days to go before Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event — scheduled to take place in South Korea for the first time on July 26 — the company has begun to reveal some of the new features it is bringing to existing models and its upcoming wearable devices.

This year, Samsung Wallet is coming to Galaxy Watch models with support for making payments, display identity cards, and quickly access tickets for shows without unlocking their smartphone. Meanwhile, a new Thermo Check app for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5 series will allow users to check the temperature of different objects and locations such as their meals, or water in a swimming pool — without any contact. The app will utilise the temperature sensor on their Galaxy Watch, according to the company. 

Finally, Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series will also support WhatsApp's new smartwatch app. Released by the Meta-owned messaging service on Wednesday, WhatsApp for Wear OS allows users to continue conversations, send voice messages, and take calls using the smartwatch on their wrist.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Wear OS, Thermo Check, Samsung Wallet, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Comment
