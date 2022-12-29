Pebble has launched its latest smartwatch, the Pebble Cosmos Engage, in India. The smartwatch looks suspiciously similar to the Apple Watch Ultra. Pebble's latest smartwatch has a similar design, metal casing, and the striking orange straps like the Apple Watch Ultra. The Cosmos Engage features a 1.95-inch IPS always-on rectangular display with 320x385 pixel resolution. Pebble also claims the watch is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. Just like the Apple Watch Ultra, the Pebble Cosmos Engage sports a large crown on the right side and a function button on the left side of the casing.

Pebble Cosmos Engage price, availability

The Pebble Cosmos Engage is a budget smartwatch and has been priced at Rs. 7,499. However, the Pebble website says that the smartwatch is available at a discounted price of Rs. 3,999. The watch is available to buy on the Pebble website. Interestingly, the Indian tech company is also offering a one-year replacement guarantee on the watch.

The Pebble Cosmos Engage is also available in four different colours — Salamander Orange, Starlight, Midnight Black, and Celestial Blue.

Pebble Cosmos Engage specifications

The under-the-hood specifications for the Pebble Cosmos Engage are unclear, but the watch is compatible with both Android and iOS. It sports a 1.95-inch IPS always-on rectangular display with 320x385 pixel resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. Bearing uncanny resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra, the Cosmos Engage claims to have an all-metal shock-proof casing made from Zinc alloy. Watch features include AI voice assistance, Bluetooth calling, wireless charging, sleep tracking, and an all-in-one health suite.

Pebble claims the watch to include sensors that measure blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and heart rate. The Cosmos Engage also includes multiple sports modes for activity tracking and silicone straps. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0.

The watch is also rated IP67 dust and water resistant and claims to have a battery life of four to five days and the Cosmos Engage charges wirelessly.

