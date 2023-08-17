Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED has been launched as the latest addition to the company's smartwatch range. Priced under Rs. 2,500, the wearable device comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers 700 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling and is equipped with a heart rate sensor, sleep monitor, and SpO2 level monitor. The new Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED is also said to support over 110 sports modes. It sports a round display with a rotating crown. The watch also offers inbuilt games as well as smart features.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED price in India

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED is priced in India at Rs. 2,199, and the smartwatch is available for purchase via the Fire-Boltt website. It is being sold in Black, Gold and Grey colour options.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED specifications, features

The new Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED smartwatch sports a round dial with a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) HD display with 700 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch comes equipped with Bluetooth calling, enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch when linked to a smartphone. The smartwatch also features an inbuilt microphone and speaker.

Additionally, Fire-Boltt's latest offering features smart health monitoring features like blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, heart rate monitoring, a female health tracker, and sleep tracking. Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED also supports tracking for over 110 sports modes. The smartwatch has several customisable watch faces to choose from. Furthermore, it also comes with Siri and OK Google voice assistant support.

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED is claimed to provide strong battery life. Furthermore, the latest launch from the Indian brand also features smart notifications that allow users to mirror their alerts for calls and messages from the connected smartphone. Other features of the watch include support for remote camera controls, weather, alarm, and music control.

