Technology News

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, Inbuilt Games Launched in India

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED has been launched in India in Black, Gold, and Gray colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 August 2023 16:45 IST
Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, Inbuilt Games Launched in India

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED price in India is set at Rs. 2,199

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED offers 700 nits of peak brightness
  • The smartwatch supports 110+ sports modes
  • The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED smartwatch has a rotating crown

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED has been launched as the latest addition to the company's smartwatch range. Priced under Rs. 2,500, the wearable device comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers 700 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling and is equipped with a heart rate sensor, sleep monitor, and SpO2 level monitor. The new Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED is also said to support over 110 sports modes. It sports a round display with a rotating crown. The watch also offers inbuilt games as well as smart features.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED price in India

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED is priced in India at Rs. 2,199, and the smartwatch is available for purchase via the Fire-Boltt website. It is being sold in Black, Gold and Grey colour options.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED specifications, features

The new Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED smartwatch sports a round dial with a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) HD display with 700 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch comes equipped with Bluetooth calling, enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch when linked to a smartphone. The smartwatch also features an inbuilt microphone and speaker.

Additionally, Fire-Boltt's latest offering features smart health monitoring features like blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, heart rate monitoring, a female health tracker, and sleep tracking. Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED also supports tracking for over 110 sports modes. The smartwatch has several customisable watch faces to choose from. Furthermore, it also comes with Siri and OK Google voice assistant support.

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED is claimed to provide strong battery life. Furthermore, the latest launch from the Indian brand also features smart notifications that allow users to mirror their alerts for calls and messages from the connected smartphone. Other features of the watch include support for remote camera controls, weather, alarm, and music control. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fire-Boltt Phoenix, Fire Boltt, Fire-Boltt Phoenix specifications, Fire-Boltt Phoenix price in India
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Xbox Introduces New Strike System to Curb Toxic Behaviour Among Online Players: Details
Noise Buds VS106 TWS Earphones With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Debut in India: Details
Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, Inbuilt Games Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo V29e Camera Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple Tipped to Relaunch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus With This Feature
  4. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  5. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC First Impressions
  6. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  7. Oppo Find N3 Flip Spotted on Geekbench, May Launch on This Date
  8. iPhone 15 Series Could Feature This Chip for Faster Data Transmission
  9. iPhone 15 Surfaces on BIS Website, Apple Could Cut Production: Report
  10. iQoo Z8 Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Lander Successfully Separates From Propulsion Module; Ready to Move Closer to Moon’s Surface
  2. Noise Buds VS106 TWS Earphones With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Debut in India: Details
  3. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of August 31 Launch, Might Debut as Rebadged Vivo S17e
  4. Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, Inbuilt Games Launched in India
  5. Xbox Introduces New Strike System to Curb Toxic Behaviour Among Online Players: Details
  6. Rapper Raftaar to Make Acting Debut with Musical Comedy Series Bajao, Releasing August 25 on JioCinema
  7. iPhone 15 Series to Feature Thunderbolt, USB 4 Support for Faster Data Transmission Speeds: Report
  8. Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, DeFi-Focussed Shibarium Blockchain Goes Live, Sees Snags: Everything to Know
  9. Oppo Watch 4 Pro Officially Confirmed to Debut in China Soon; Specifications Teased: All Details
  10. Government Approves Rs. 57,613-Crore Scheme to Deploy 10,000 Electric Buses Across 169 Indian Cities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.