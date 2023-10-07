Technology News

10 Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale You Shouldn't Miss

Xiaomi, OnePlus and several other companies are offering an extra discount for early access deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 October 2023 17:28 IST
10 Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale You Shouldn't Miss

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Watch 3 Active from the company is being offered at Prime Early deal at just Rs. 2,599

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival kicks off on October 8 for everyone
  • Amazon Prime members can access early deal offers from October 7
  • For a metallic strap, one can go for Noise ColorFit Ultra 3
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is here, with early access to Prime members. The sale from the e-commerce giant will officially open for everyone starting October 8. However, Amazon Prime members can access early deal offers from today. Apart from discounts on price and exchange offers, Amazon is also providing an instant discount of 10 percent on transactions made using SBI debit and credit cards. Several other companies, such as Xiaomi and OnePlus, offer an extra discount for early access deals. From smartphones to smart home devices, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has something in store for everyone.

As the sale season begins, we bring some of the best smartwatch deals for you to choose from under various price categories.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Smartwatches deals to choose from

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series — available in 40mm and 44mm size variants — is up for sale during the festive season. On Amazon, one can purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth variant with 44mm size at just Rs. 7,999. This is a 70 percent discount on its original price of Rs. 26,999. The Galaxy Watch 4 series has also received the Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 update recently. Samsung packs Exynos W920 SoC for the smartwatches, paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 26,999)

Amazfit Pop 3S Smartwatch

For Prime early deal members, the smartwatch from Amazfit is available at just Rs. 2,999, while its regular price currently is Rs. 3,499. It sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, with Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistance features. The smartwatch offers up to 12 days of battery life. Buyers will get over 100 watch faces and 100 sports modes to choose from.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3

For a metallic strap, one can go for Noise ColorFit Ultra 3, which offers the biggest display from the company with a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen. The functional crown of the smartwatch also supports a gesture control feature. The company also offers leather and silicone straps to choose from. It can be availed at the Prime early deal at Rs. 2,999, which its launch price is Rs. 8,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

OnePlus Nord Watch

OnePlus is offering a huge discount on its products at the festive season sale. The Nord Watch from the company is currently being offered at Rs. 3,999. It sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. OnePlus also offers 105 fitness modes and various health features on the watch. It is claimed to offer 10 days of battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

boAt Xtend Plus Smartwatch

boAt is offering its Xtend Plus smartwatch at just Rs. 1,998 during the Amazon sale, down from its original launch price of Rs. 9,499. It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with always-on mode. Users also get over 100 sports modes and health features. It is claimed to last for up to 7 days on normal usage.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,998 (MRP Rs. 9,499)

Fire-Boltt Phoenix

For a round dial smartwatch, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix smartwatch comes priced at Rs. 1,999, while the original price stands at Rs. 12,999. It comes in Black, Gold and Grey strap colour variants. The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 700nits of brightness. It gets a stainless steel watch dial. The company claims the smartwatch can be fully charged within 3 hours.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Redmi Watch 3 Active

The Redmi Watch 3 Active from the company is being offered at Prime Early deal at just Rs. 2,599 while the launch price is Rs. 5,999. The smartwatch gets Bluetooth calling with several health features loaded on it. It sports a 1.83-inch display with a metallic finish. It claims to offer up to 12 days of battery life for battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini

Launched in July 2022, Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 on Amazon. With built-in Alexa, the smartwatch features a 1.65-inch display. It gets fitness trackers as well as over 120 sports modes. The company claims to offer up to 15 days of battery life on the smartwatch on full charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

boAt Ultima Chronos

With a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, the boAt Ultima Chronos is being offered at Rs. 1,999 during the Prime Early deals. It comes with an advanced Bluetooth calling feature and other fitness trackers for stress and sleep management. The always-on display offers 650nits of peak brightness.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Noise Nova

Noise is offering its Nova smartwatch with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display at Rs. 2,499, while the original launch price was Rs. 7,999. The smartwatch has built-in Bluetooth calling features. The unisex watch has a round dial and six strap variants to choose from. It offers up to 10 days of battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord Watch

OnePlus Nord Watch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Bright and crisp AMOLED display
  • Good companion app
  • Smooth and fluid software
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks built-in GPS
  • No Bluetooth calling
  • No speaker
  • Confusing notification system
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Watch review
Strap Colour Deep Blue, Midnight Black
Display Size 45mm
Compatible OS Android 6, iOS 11
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Redmi Watch 3 Active

Redmi Watch 3 Active

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, 5ATM water resistance
  • Decent app
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Good for notifications and basic smartwatch functionality
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate health and fitness tracking
  • Screen could be better
  • Nothing exceptional about it
Read detailed Redmi Watch 3 Active review
Strap Colour Black, Grey, Green
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Rectangle
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon sale offers, sale offers
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Top Hand-Picked Laptop Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
OnePlus 11 5G Is Available at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Related Stories

10 Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale You Shouldn't Miss
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  2. OnePlus 11R 5G Now Available in This New Colour Variant in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Top Mobile Deals
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  6. Here Are Top Smartwatch Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival
  7. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  8. Deals on OnePlus 11, 11R, Nord 3 and More OnePlus Products: Details
  9. Oppo A18 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  10. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Is Available at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins For Prime Members: Here are Some Deals
  3. Samsung Developer Conference 2023: Everything Announced at the Event
  4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unveils New Warzone Map, Zombies Mode, More
  5. Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch Confirmed for October 12: All Details
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  7. Vivo X90, iQoo 11 Set to Receive Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 With Improved Multitasking, Security Features
  8. OTT Releases This Week: Loki Season 2, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, OMG 2, and More
  9. Oppo A18 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. CoinDCX’s Okto Self Custody Wallet Expands Internationally: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »