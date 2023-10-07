Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is here, with early access to Prime members. The sale from the e-commerce giant will officially open for everyone starting October 8. However, Amazon Prime members can access early deal offers from today. Apart from discounts on price and exchange offers, Amazon is also providing an instant discount of 10 percent on transactions made using SBI debit and credit cards. Several other companies, such as Xiaomi and OnePlus, offer an extra discount for early access deals. From smartphones to smart home devices, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has something in store for everyone.

As the sale season begins, we bring some of the best smartwatch deals for you to choose from under various price categories.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Smartwatches deals to choose from

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series — available in 40mm and 44mm size variants — is up for sale during the festive season. On Amazon, one can purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth variant with 44mm size at just Rs. 7,999. This is a 70 percent discount on its original price of Rs. 26,999. The Galaxy Watch 4 series has also received the Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 update recently. Samsung packs Exynos W920 SoC for the smartwatches, paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 26,999)

Amazfit Pop 3S Smartwatch

For Prime early deal members, the smartwatch from Amazfit is available at just Rs. 2,999, while its regular price currently is Rs. 3,499. It sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, with Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistance features. The smartwatch offers up to 12 days of battery life. Buyers will get over 100 watch faces and 100 sports modes to choose from.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3

For a metallic strap, one can go for Noise ColorFit Ultra 3, which offers the biggest display from the company with a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen. The functional crown of the smartwatch also supports a gesture control feature. The company also offers leather and silicone straps to choose from. It can be availed at the Prime early deal at Rs. 2,999, which its launch price is Rs. 8,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

OnePlus Nord Watch

OnePlus is offering a huge discount on its products at the festive season sale. The Nord Watch from the company is currently being offered at Rs. 3,999. It sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. OnePlus also offers 105 fitness modes and various health features on the watch. It is claimed to offer 10 days of battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

boAt Xtend Plus Smartwatch

boAt is offering its Xtend Plus smartwatch at just Rs. 1,998 during the Amazon sale, down from its original launch price of Rs. 9,499. It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with always-on mode. Users also get over 100 sports modes and health features. It is claimed to last for up to 7 days on normal usage.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,998 (MRP Rs. 9,499)

Fire-Boltt Phoenix

For a round dial smartwatch, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix smartwatch comes priced at Rs. 1,999, while the original price stands at Rs. 12,999. It comes in Black, Gold and Grey strap colour variants. The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 700nits of brightness. It gets a stainless steel watch dial. The company claims the smartwatch can be fully charged within 3 hours.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Redmi Watch 3 Active

The Redmi Watch 3 Active from the company is being offered at Prime Early deal at just Rs. 2,599 while the launch price is Rs. 5,999. The smartwatch gets Bluetooth calling with several health features loaded on it. It sports a 1.83-inch display with a metallic finish. It claims to offer up to 12 days of battery life for battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini

Launched in July 2022, Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 on Amazon. With built-in Alexa, the smartwatch features a 1.65-inch display. It gets fitness trackers as well as over 120 sports modes. The company claims to offer up to 15 days of battery life on the smartwatch on full charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

boAt Ultima Chronos

With a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, the boAt Ultima Chronos is being offered at Rs. 1,999 during the Prime Early deals. It comes with an advanced Bluetooth calling feature and other fitness trackers for stress and sleep management. The always-on display offers 650nits of peak brightness.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Noise Nova

Noise is offering its Nova smartwatch with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display at Rs. 2,499, while the original launch price was Rs. 7,999. The smartwatch has built-in Bluetooth calling features. The unisex watch has a round dial and six strap variants to choose from. It offers up to 10 days of battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.