Oppo Watch 4 Pro is set to be launched in the Chinese market by the end of this month. The smartwatch could debut alongside Oppo Find N3 Flip foldable smartphone in China on August 29. Ahead of its debut, the watch has been teased by the company on Weibo, revealing some of the key specifications of the wearable. The Oppo Watch 4 Pro has been teased to offer a full-colour always-on display with an LTPO AMOLED panel. Along with a suite of smart health features, the Oppo smartwatch is also teased to support a wrist temperature sensor.

Oppo has confirmed some of the key specifications of the upcoming Oppo Watch 4 Pro in China. The smartwatch is teased to sport a rectangular dial. The teaser poster confirmed that the Oppo Watch 4 Pro will come with an LTPO AMOLED screen with support for full-colour always-on display. The smartwatch will come equipped with dual chipsets including a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and the BES 2700.

Additionally, Oppo has also promised to offer accurate health tracking data with the help of an eight-channel heart rate sensor, a 16-channel blood oxygen sensor, a wrist temperature sensor, and an ECG sensor. The smartwatch will also pack 2GB of operational memory.

Other than these details, Oppo hasn't yet revealed the launch date, design as well as other details for the upcoming smartwatch.

The Oppo Watch 4 Pro will succeed the Oppo Watch 3 Pro, which was launched last year in August. The smartwatch sports a 1.91-inch LTPO full-curved flexible display with 378x496 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 326ppi. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It also comes equipped with an optical heart rate sensor, SpO2, ECG, ambient light, and air pressure sensors. Additionally, the Oppo Watch 3 Pro is rated 5 ATM for water resistance and features Bluetooth 5 and NFC connectivity.

