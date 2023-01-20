Technology News
YouTube Music will require Listening Room participants to maintain absolute confidentiality regarding the discussions around new features.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2023 18:04 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Listening Room program selects will be informed in the month of February 2023

Highlights
  • YouTube Music has released a Google form for its Listening Room program
  • Selected users will get one year of free YouTube Music Premium
  • Users will be required to share feedback on features in Discord channel

YouTube Music has announced the launch of a 'Listening Room' program that will allow selected users to avail early access to new features and updates. The Google-owned music streaming platform has released a Google form inviting participants to the early access program. Once selected, users will be able to access YouTube Music app features that are in beta testing while being part of an exclusive Discord group.

The Google-owned music streaming platform on its Google Form seeking applicants for the YouTube Music Listening Room Program notes that users selected for the program will get a free year of YouTube Music Premium subscription, along with the chance to test out specific features before it is released to the masses.

Selected users will collaborate with YouTube Music's product team through an exclusive “Listening Room” on Discord.

However, it doesn't seem like YouTube Music is looking at selecting anyone and everyone for the YouTube Music Listening Program, as it lists out certain requirements that need to be met in order to be eligible for the program.

Eligibility requirements include that the user must be an avid music lover while using YouTube Music as their primary music streaming service for at least a year. Users will also be required to give regular feedback, engage in conversations, and participate in polls on the exclusive Discord group, while agreeing not to share any information regarding the details of the program outside of the group. This includes sharing screenshots, pictures, or recordings of conversations or early features with anyone outside of the Discord group.

YouTube also confirmed that accepted candidates will be informed of their selection to the YouTube Music Listening Room program in the month of February 2023.

Users who have questions regarding the program may write to ytm-listeningroom@google.com in order to get their queries answered as well.

YouTube Music Premium individual membership pre-paid plans in India start at Rs. 109 for one month. The three-month pre-paid plan costs Rs 309, while the one-year plan costs Rs. 990. A recurring subscription plan begins at Rs 99 a month.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Music, YouTube Music Listening Room, Discord
Government Mandates Social Media Influencers to Disclose Material Interest for Endorsements
