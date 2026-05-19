Google is now rolling out the usage dashboard for Gemini to all users. This new space, which is slowly rolling out globally, acts as a space to let users know how soon they will hit their rate limits and plan their usage accordingly. The dashboard brings more transparency to users who frequently exhaust their usage and have to wait for the bar to reset. However, as a downside, the Mountain View-based tech giant has implemented a weekly rate limit alongside its five-hour limit, which places broader restrictions on the usage one can get out of their artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Gemini Gets a Usage Dashboard

While Google has not made any official post about the usage dashboard or the weekly limit, it has started becoming available for many users. According to Android Authority, a new button is being added to the app and the website client that will let users see the dashboard. Gadgets 360 staff members did not see the button, but this URL shows the dashboard (as long as you're logged into your Google account in the browser).

Gemini usage dashboard

The new webpage is titled “Usage limits,” and it says, “Your plan's limits determine how much you can use Gemini over time. Advanced models and features can take up more usage.” Underneath, users will see two bars — one labelled “Current usage” and the second labelled “Weekly limit”. The first resets every five hours, and the second, as the name explains, on a weekly basis. Both bars show the amount of the assigned usage limit (out of 100 percent) used by the users.

The five-hour rate limit has been there since Gemini was rolled out. The weekly limit is a new addition, which will add a broader restriction to likely offset compute costs. However, this also means that, similar to other major AI companies, Google is also throttling access to the chatbot across tiers. Notably, the weekly quota system was first introduced by Anthropic last year, shortly after the release of Claude Code.

Needless to say, the lowest usage or tokens will be available to the free tier, then progressively higher access will be given to the Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers. In a support page, the company has shared basic guidelines on the daily limits. Those on the free tier will get basic access to Gemini 3.1 Pro and Thinking models, and general access to the Fast model. They will also get five screen automation requests, 20 audio overviews, five Deep Research reports, 20 image generations (with Nano Banana 2), 10 music tracks (30-second long), and more.

Google also mentions that access is subject to change and can be limited based on testing, experimentation, or availability.