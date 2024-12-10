Technology News
English Edition

Google Patents Smart Glasses Assistant That Adapts Suggestions Based on User Gaze, Voice Input

Google's patent describes an assistant that can use the camera and a microphone on a pair of smart glasses to automatically modify suggestions.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2024 19:39 IST
Google Patents Smart Glasses Assistant That Adapts Suggestions Based on User Gaze, Voice Input

Photo Credit: Google

Google reportedly cancelled its 'Project Iris' AR glasses last year

Highlights
  • Google has described an assistant that can adapt based on a user's gaze
  • The assistant is said to be capable of responding to audio, video input
  • Google has yet to announce any plans to introduce a pair of AR glasses
Advertisement

Google has been granted a patent for an automated assistant that can be used to deliver suggestions to a user wearing smart glasses and adapt them based on what the user is looking at, or their verbal instructions. While Google was previously working on a pair of smart glasses that relied on augmented reality (AR) technology, the company reportedly abandoned its 'Project Iris' AR smart glasses last year, in favour of building similar hardware for OEM partners. It is currently unclear whether the company will launch a pair of AR glasses based on the technology described in its latest patent.

Google's Assistant for Smart Glasses Could Identify Environmental Features of User Interest

In a document (via 91Mobiles) published on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website titled "Adapting assistant suggestions rendered at computerized glasses according to changes in user gaze and/or other user input", the company describes the use of an "automated" assistant that can adapt to audio and video input provided by a pair of smart glasses word by a user.

Google's patent document shows the adaptive assistant in action (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: WIPO/ Google

 

The company says that the automated assistant would be able to render suggestions on the display of the smart glasses, and that users will be able to select these options with technology that tracks a user's "gaze". This suggests that the device would be equipped with some form of eye tracking that could be used by the assistant.

When a user looks somewhere else, the assistant would be able to use the camera and microphone on the smart glasses to "adapt" its suggestions dynamically, based on the user's point of view and their verbal instructions, respectively.

Google provides an example of the user wearing the glasses, while exploring a foreign city. The device would provide suggestions for restaurants based on the direction of their gaze (Fig. 2B). Users would be able to invoke the assistant by tapping the glasses or using a wake phrase.

According to the document, the assistant would also limit the number of suggestions seen on the smart glasses' display, as too many of the suggestions could obstruct the wearer's view. These suggestions can be selected based on gestures, or using a spoken command. The patent also suggests that the assistant could interface with other applications on the device.

The company also describes the ability to "offload computational tasks" to a server device that would enable the smart glasses to "conserve computational resources" — effectively providing additional battery life. This means that the assistant could be hosted on the server or the smart glasses, while processes related to the assistant's operations could take place on either device.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Smart Glasses, Google Patent, AI Assistant, Patents
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Borderlands 4, Mafia: The OId Country Will Get First-Look Trailers at The Game Awards 2024, 2K Confirms
WazirX Hack: Zettai Requests Court Approval to Present Restructuring Plan for Creditor Vote

Related Stories

Google Patents Smart Glasses Assistant That Adapts Suggestions Based on User Gaze, Voice Input
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Singham Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  4. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2 Release Candidate 2 for iPhone With These Fixes
  5. Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Price in India, Features, and More
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 is Getting a New Update, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  7. Suicide Squad Will Get Its Last Seasonal Update Next Month
  8. OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Pad Rolls Out in India With These Features
  9. OpenAI's AI Video Platform Sora Is Finally Here: Details
  10. Reacher Season 3 OTT Release Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Space Exploration Highlights 2024: Lunar Missions, Mars Discoveries, and More
  2. WazirX Hack: Zettai Requests Court Approval to Present Restructuring Plan for Creditor Vote
  3. Pixel Studio 1.4 Update Adds AI Sticker Generation and Gboard Integration
  4. iPhone SE 4 Camera Details Leaked Again; Said to Get a 48-Megapixel Rear Camera
  5. Amazon Enters Quick Commerce Market in India With 15-Minute Delivery Pilot: Report
  6. Google Patents Smart Glasses Assistant That Adapts Suggestions Based on User Gaze, Voice Input
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Support Qi2 Charging; Launch Date Tipped Again
  8. Borderlands 4, Mafia: The OId Country Will Get First-Look Trailers at The Game Awards 2024, 2K Confirms
  9. Notre Dame Restoration Provides Insights for Scientists: Report
  10. Amazon AGI SF Lab Focused on Developing New Capabilities of AI Agents Established
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »