Android XR OS was announced by Google last year. The platform, designed for extended reality (XR) devices, has now surfaced in early screenshots, offering a first look at its user interface and overall design philosophy. According to a report, the leaked images hint towards the operating system featuring a clean and minimal layout designed specifically for spatial computing. Android XR is expected to power a new generation of mixed reality and augmented reality devices, including the Galaxy XR headset.

Android XR First Look

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Android XR's user interface appears to feature floating app windows, rounded tiles, and a simplified navigation system that reduces on-screen clutter. The home interface reportedly displays a central app grid with large icons, optimised for use in a 3D environment.

System elements such as battery indicators, connectivity status, and time are placed discreetly to let users access key information without overwhelming the visual field.

The overall design language of the Android XR OS is reportedly named Glimmer. It ensures a subtle lighting and highlight effect that is applied to interface components. Consequently, buttons, tiles, and panels have a soft reflective sheen that reacts dynamically to movement and perspective. It also aligns with Google's Material You principles, with soft edges, rounded corners, gentle gradients, and depth shadows.

As per the report, panels and windows are capable of floating independently and can be resized or repositioned within the user's field of view.

The report mentions that a key highlight of the leaked UI is its strong focus on artificial intelligence. It is expected to embed Google's AI assistant deeply into the system, offering contextual suggestions and voice-based controls. Users may be able to access an AI overlay panel for real-time assistance, summarising content, or responding to queries without forcing users to switch apps.

The Android XR OS is also compatible with Google's proprietary applications, like Photos, Google TV, and YouTube.

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset is the first wearable to be powered by the new operating system. Launched in October 2025, its price is set at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,58,000) for the sole 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in the US. On the other hand, in South Korea, its price is set at KRW 2,690,000 (about Rs. 1,65,000) for the same 256GB configuration. It is only available in select markets.