Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots; to Offer Clean Spatial Interface, ‘Glimmer’ Design

Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots; to Offer Clean Spatial Interface, ‘Glimmer’ Design

Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset is the first wearable to be powered by the new operating system.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 February 2026 16:12 IST
Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots; to Offer Clean Spatial Interface, ‘Glimmer’ Design

Photo Credit: Google

Android XR provides a larger virtual display that is expected to support several applications

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Android XR OS' leaked interface shows floating windows and rounded tiles
  • The design language is reportedly called Glimmer
  • The Samsung Galaxy XR headset is powered by Android XR
Advertisement

Android XR OS was announced by Google last year. The platform, designed for extended reality (XR) devices, has now surfaced in early screenshots, offering a first look at its user interface and overall design philosophy. According to a report, the leaked images hint towards the operating system featuring a clean and minimal layout designed specifically for spatial computing. Android XR is expected to power a new generation of mixed reality and augmented reality devices, including the Galaxy XR headset.

Android XR First Look

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Android XR's user interface appears to feature floating app windows, rounded tiles, and a simplified navigation system that reduces on-screen clutter. The home interface reportedly displays a central app grid with large icons, optimised for use in a 3D environment.

System elements such as battery indicators, connectivity status, and time are placed discreetly to let users access key information without overwhelming the visual field.

The overall design language of the Android XR OS is reportedly named Glimmer. It ensures a subtle lighting and highlight effect that is applied to interface components. Consequently, buttons, tiles, and panels have a soft reflective sheen that reacts dynamically to movement and perspective. It also aligns with Google's Material You principles, with soft edges, rounded corners, gentle gradients, and depth shadows.

As per the report, panels and windows are capable of floating independently and can be resized or repositioned within the user's field of view.

The report mentions that a key highlight of the leaked UI is its strong focus on artificial intelligence. It is expected to embed Google's AI assistant deeply into the system, offering contextual suggestions and voice-based controls. Users may be able to access an AI overlay panel for real-time assistance, summarising content, or responding to queries without forcing users to switch apps.

The Android XR OS is also compatible with Google's proprietary applications, like Photos, Google TV, and YouTube.

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset is the first wearable to be powered by the new operating system. Launched in October 2025, its price is set at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,58,000) for the sole 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in the US. On the other hand, in South Korea, its price is set at KRW 2,690,000 (about Rs. 1,65,000) for the same 256GB configuration. It is only available in select markets.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android XR, Google, Android, Wearables, XR Headsets, Mixed Reality Headsets, AR Glasses, Smart Glasses
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iOS 26.4 Beta 1: Apple Music Gets New AI-Powered Playlist Playground Feature

Related Stories

Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots; to Offer Clean Spatial Interface, ‘Glimmer’ Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces March 5 Event
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Launch With This Selfie Camera Upgrade
  3. Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Debuts With Updated Snapdragon Chipset
  4. Apple Reportedly Announces 'Special Experience' on March 4
  5. Ashwini Vaishnaw Says AI Is the 5th Industrial Revolution
  6. Anthropic, Infosys to Join Hands to Build Agentic AI Tools for Enterprises
  7. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Lands on IMEI Database, Could Launch Soon
  8. Lava Bold N2 Launched in India With a 5,000mAh Battery at This Price
  9. This Startup Wants to Build the World's First AI City in Bengaluru
  10. Realme P4 Power Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots; to Offer Clean Spatial Interface, ‘Glimmer’ Design
  2. iOS 26.4 Beta 1: Apple Music Gets New AI-Powered Playlist Playground Feature
  3. India AI Summit: Anthropic, Infosys Announce Partnership to Bring Agentic AI Solutions for Enterprises
  4. Valve Says Steam Deck OLED Is Out of Stock Due to RAM and Storage Shortages
  5. AI Impact Summit: India Expected to Witness Over $200 Billion Worth of AI Investments, IT Minister Says
  6. Adani Group Announces $100 Billion Plan for Hyperscale AI-Ready Data Centres by 2035
  7. Infinix GT 50 Pro Design Leaked, Specifications Might Include Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chip
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Renders Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  9. iOS 26.4 Beta 1 Rolled Out With iPhone Security Improvements, Video Podcasts as Apple Tests RCS Encryption
  10. India AI Summit: This Startup Wants to Build the World’s First AI City in Bengaluru
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »