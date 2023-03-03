Technology News

Samsung Files Trademarks for AR/VR Capable ‘Galaxy Glasses’, Smart Ring: Report

Samsung had earlier announced a partnership with Google, Qualcomm on a next-gen XR headset.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 March 2023 17:17 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm are partnering to develop a new extended reality (XR) headset

Highlights
  • Galaxy Glasses could feature audio output feature
  • Galaxy Ring could collect health, fitness, and sleep-related data
  • Samsung reportedly filed the patents in the US

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to make additions to its wearable gadget offerings. The South Korean conglomerate has reportedly filed for trademarks in the US, which could be in line with the company's efforts to expand its AR/VR and Mixed Reality portfolios. Although tech companies generally register trademarks that are intentionally broad-based in order to allow enough time and room for the research project to grow, it does serve as an indication that the company intends to launch the product or technology in the market it has filed for the trademark in — which in the case of Samsung's latest trademark filing is reportedly the US.

According to a report by 9to5google, which cites a trademarks and patents database website, uspto.report, Samsung has registered a trademark under the brand name 'GALAXY GLASSES™' which is believed to be intended for Samsung's in-development smart glasses. The report states that the trademark registration covers VR/AR, headphones, smartphones, and smart glasses categories, indicating that the functionality of the purported smart glass from Samsung could encompass all these categories.

However, the report also adds that it is unclear if and when Samsung will launch the purported Galaxy Glasses.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the South Korean conglomerate has filed for another trademark in the US for the brand name "Samsung Galaxy Ring". This, according to the description provided on the third-party US patent reporting website, is intended for the tracking, measuring, monitoring, and uploading of health, fitness, and sleep-related data. 9to5Google's report suggests that looking at the functionality description, Samsung may be looking at replacing smartwatches as the primary fitness tracker.

Since the filing is reportedly on public record, Samsung may choose to unveil the Galaxy Glasses, and Galaxy Ring wearables formally in the near future.

At a Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Barcelona on February 1 this year, Samsung had announced that it will be collaborating with Google and Qualcomm to develop a new extended reality (XR) headset.

A related report by The Washington Post indicated that the scope of collaboration could expand to include Meta and Microsoft, which would make this an ultimate coming together of big tech on the development of a product.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, AR/VR, XR, Smart Glasses, Google, Qualcomm, Meta, Microsoft, Galaxy Glasses, Galaxy Ring
