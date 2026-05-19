Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T are all set to launch in global markets next week, but an early retail listing appears to have disclosed the pricing and specifications of the upcoming handsets. The listing includes several official-looking renders of the Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T. The Pro model appears to come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The vanilla Xiaomi 17T, on the other hand, is listed with a smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED panel and a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC.

Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T Price (Expected)

Russian e-commerce website Wildberries has listed the Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T, revealing their pricing and key specifications. The Xiaomi 17T Pro is listed for RUB 65,651 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

As per the listing, price of Xiaomi 17T starts at RUB 56,506 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the 12GB + 2G6GB model. The top-end version with 512GB storage and the same amount of RAM costs RUB 60,967 (roughly Rs. 82,000). Both phones are listed in black, blue, and pink colour options.

Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T Specifications (Expected)

The listin also shows that the Xiaomi 17T Pro has a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K (1,280x2,712 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phones runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset under the hood, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the listing shows a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary camera and a 12-megapixel third sensor. The Xiaomi 17T Pro is listed with a 7,000 mAh battery.

Photo Credit: Wildberries.ru

The listing shows the Xiaomi 17T with a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It also has a triple rear camera setup, including two 50-megapixel cameras alongside a 12-megapixel shooter. It houses a 6,500 mAh battery.

For selfies and video chats, both Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T will have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Both offer dual SIM (nano) support and run on Android 16. Both phones come with an IP68-rated build.

The Xiaomi 17T series will be launched globally on May 28. The standard Xiaomi 17T is expected to go official in the Indian market at a later date.

Previous leaks suggested that the Xiaomi 17T would cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17T Pro could arrive with a price tag of EUR 999 (about Rs. 1,11,000).