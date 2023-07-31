Google is reportedly working on the next iteration of Pixel Watch, which could be launched later this year. The successor to Pixel Watch has been in the rumour mill for some time now, with leaks revealing some of the expected features and details of the purported smartwatch. In the latest development, the watch faces of the upcoming Pixel Watch have been leaked alongside colour schemes and a few other key details. The company is expected to bring four different watch face variants for the Pixel Watch 2.

According to a report by Android Authority, citing an anonymous source inside Google, the purported Pixel Watch 2 will get four new packs of watch faces, namely Accessible, Arc, Bold Digital, and Analog Bold. The Accessible watch faces will reportedly have four categories - Just Time, Circular, Linear, and Stacked Time, while the Arc watch faces are said to be highly customisable with three categories. Each of the Arc categories will have two sub-categories with two or four complication slots, said the report.

Additionally, the Bold Digital watch faces will reportedly come with two variants — Just Time and Radial. This watch face is likely to comprise bold, overlapping font and different colours. Then comes the Analog Bold watch face, which is said to have four hands and bold numbers. It appears like a combination of Arc and Bold Digital watch faces. Notably, these watch faces are tipped to remain exclusive for the Pixel Watch 2.

Furthermore, the report also adds that the upcoming Pixel Watch 2 could come with dynamic colouring and theming which will allow users to choose colours from multiple options. The smartwatch is also speculated to be equipped with Wear OS 4.

Apart from these, a recent report by 9to5 Google suggests that the upcoming Pixel Watch 2 could feature an aluminium body, making it slightly lighter than the first Pixel Watch.

Previously, the Pixel Watch 2 was reported to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series chipset, which could either be Snapdragon W5 or Snapdragon W5+ platform. Last year's Pixel Watch comes equipped with Samsung-made Exynos 9110 SoC.

