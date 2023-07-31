Technology News

Google Pixel Watch 2 Watch Faces, Colour Scheme Leaked: Report

Previously, Pixel Watch 2 was tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series chipset.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 July 2023 15:44 IST
Google Pixel Watch 2 Watch Faces, Colour Scheme Leaked: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel Watch 2 will succeed the Google Pixel Watch

Highlights
  • Pixel Watch 2 is tipped to feature four different watch face variants
  • The upcoming smartwatch from Google could ship with WearOS 4
  • The Pixel Watch 2 is also likely to feature dynamic theming

Google is reportedly working on the next iteration of Pixel Watch, which could be launched later this year. The successor to Pixel Watch has been in the rumour mill for some time now, with leaks revealing some of the expected features and details of the purported smartwatch. In the latest development, the watch faces of the upcoming Pixel Watch have been leaked alongside colour schemes and a few other key details. The company is expected to bring four different watch face variants for the Pixel Watch 2.

According to a report by Android Authority, citing an anonymous source inside Google, the purported Pixel Watch 2 will get four new packs of watch faces, namely Accessible, Arc, Bold Digital, and Analog Bold. The Accessible watch faces will reportedly have four categories - Just Time, Circular, Linear, and Stacked Time, while the Arc watch faces are said to be highly customisable with three categories. Each of the Arc categories will have two sub-categories with two or four complication slots, said the report.

Additionally, the Bold Digital watch faces will reportedly come with two variants — Just Time and Radial. This watch face is likely to comprise bold, overlapping font and different colours. Then comes the Analog Bold watch face, which is said to have four hands and bold numbers. It appears like a combination of Arc and Bold Digital watch faces. Notably, these watch faces are tipped to remain exclusive for the Pixel Watch 2.

Furthermore, the report also adds that the upcoming Pixel Watch 2 could come with dynamic colouring and theming which will allow users to choose colours from multiple options. The smartwatch is also speculated to be equipped with Wear OS 4.

Apart from these, a recent report by 9to5 Google suggests that the upcoming Pixel Watch 2 could feature an aluminium body, making it slightly lighter than the first Pixel Watch.

Previously, the Pixel Watch 2 was reported to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series chipset, which could either be Snapdragon W5 or Snapdragon W5+ platform. Last year's Pixel Watch comes equipped with Samsung-made Exynos 9110 SoC. 

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel Watch 2, Google, Android
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus Smartwatch With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch 2 Watch Faces, Colour Scheme Leaked: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12's New Leak Suggests Upgraded Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Dates Announced: What to Expect
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Might Get a New Stronger Frame: Check Details
  4. iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Titanium Edges, 3nm Chip and Slim Bezels: Gurman
  5. Google Pixel Watch 2 New Watch Faces Leaked: Report
  6. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Oppo A78 4G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  9. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Blockchain Could Save Fintech Firms Billions in Coming Years: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24+ US Model With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Spotted on Geekbench, Performance Tipped
  2. Samsung Expects Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 to Make a Mark in India's iPhone-Dominated Super Premium Segment
  3. Sony Delays Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Kraven the Hunter, and More Due to Ongoing Writers’ and Actors’ Strike in Hollywood
  4. Google Pixel Watch 2 Watch Faces, Colour Scheme Leaked: Report
  5. Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus Smartwatch With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  6. Blockchain Could Save Fintech Firms Billions as Sector Players Seek Improved Cross-Border Payments: Report
  7. iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Titanium Edges, Apple's New 3nm Chip, and Repair-Friendly Internals: Mark Gurman
  8. OnePlus 12 Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Might Include Periscope Zoom Camera
  9. Foxconn Unit FII to Sign $194 Million Agreement to Set Up Components Factory in Tamil Nadu
  10. Oppo A78 4G India Launch Confirmed, Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.