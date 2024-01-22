Technology News

Google Pixel Watch 3 to Be Available in Two Different Case Sizes: Report

Google Pixel Watch 3 might get an additional larger-sized model with a bigger display alongside its existing 41mm model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 January 2024 17:21 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Watch 3 might be available in two different case variants

Highlights
  • The larger Google Pixel Watch 3 might not be compatible with older straps
  • Unlike Apple or Samsung, Google sells its watch in a single-size variant
  • Google Pixel Watch 3 could also get a bigger battery

Google Pixel Watch 3 is likely to be launched in two different size variants, according to a new report. So far, Google launched its smartwatches in a single-size variant of 41mm diameter, unlike Apple and Samsung. The Apple Watch Series 9 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 are both available in two different sizes. Now, the search giant is also reportedly working on bringing an additional Pixel Watch 3 variant with a larger case size. This development, if true, will address a long-time user complaint and enable the Pixel Watch 3 to better compete in the market.

A report by 9to5Google suggests that two different size variants of the Google Pixel Watch 3 are currently in development. The two variants are not expected to differ much in specifications, but the larger model may get a bigger display and a larger battery.

The report highlighted that the lack of options in watch sizes was a big complaint by the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 users as many users prefer a larger watch. If this report is true, then it appears that Google may have finally decided to address the size issue with the Google Pixel Watch 3.

At the moment, the details around the sizes are not known. It is expected that Google will keep its 41mm Pixel Watch smartwatch variant that already has familiarity and user affinity, and introduce a larger variant alongside. Apple Watch Series 9, for example, is available in two size variants of 41mm and 45mm, whereas Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 can be purchased in either 40mm or 44mm variants.

It is also not known whether a larger Pixel Watch 3 watch would mean a bigger display or larger bezels, although the latter would not address some of the user issues relating to better visibility and easier interaction with the smartwatch.

Earlier, a report had suggested that the Google Pixel Watch 3 could go buttonless with the debut of a new sensor technology. It would allow users to control the smartwatch entirely with gestures such as taps, long presses, pinches, and swipes. Whether this would result in the removal of the crown as well, is something that remains unknown for now.

 

Akash Dutta
