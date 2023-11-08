Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel Watch 3 Might Go Buttonless With Gesture Recognition Sensors, Suggests Patent

Google Pixel Watch 3 Might Go Buttonless With Gesture Recognition Sensors, Suggests Patent

Google might embed sensors within the housing of the Pixel Watch 3.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2023 17:44 IST
Google Pixel Watch 3 Might Go Buttonless With Gesture Recognition Sensors, Suggests Patent

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Watch 2 was launched in October first week

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Watch 3 could get major design change
  • Google Pixel Watch 3 could be controlled by gestures instead of buttons
  • Buttons, bezels and crown make the manufacturing process complex
Advertisement

Google Pixel Watch 2 was launched last month during the company's Made By Google event. The newly unveiled smart wearable, powered by a Qualcomm 5100 SoC is heading to more shelves across the globe, however, rumours about next year's Pixel Watch 3 have already started surfacing on the Web. According to a new patent filing, the Pixel Watch 3 could debut with a new sensor technology that would allow users to control the wearable with mere gestures instead of buttons. 

Initially spotted by Wearable, Google has filed a new smartwatch-related patent titled "Gesture recognition on watch bezel using strain gauges" with the United States Patent Office. The patent discusses the possibilities of implementation of new sensors inside the next Pixel Watch that can detect gestures such as presses, taps, squeezes, and swipes. The debut of these sensors could explore new ways to use the smartwatch as they can perform multiple tasks like controlling music, accessing smart home devices, and viewing or managing heart rate data among others.

Deploying this new sensor technology would eliminate buttons from future Pixel Watches. Besides the detailed description, the patent includes some images to provide further references showing how gesture recognition controls would work. The images showcase a smartwatch with sensors arranged on the edge of the display and no crown. We can see a user swiping their finger along the display edge to turn the volume up or down in a music app. It also indicates squeezing the display on both ends of the wearable to pause a song or open a notification.

Google states the buttons, bezels, and crown make the manufacturing process and waterproofing more complex. “Content on such a small screen is easily obscured when touching the device, making it difficult to precisely select and scroll because the user cannot see what they are selecting or scrolling,” Google says in the filing. The tech giant acknowledges that dials, rotating crowns, and more are efficient and convenient options, but they have flaws. Therefore adding the sensors within the watch would keep the control methods within the housing itself, leading to a cleaner design. This would also allow the processors to communicate with the sensors directly.

Google has not revealed any details about the adoption of gesture recognition sensors on Pixel Watch. The patented technology could just be used for testing and it is expected to change before the launch of the next iteration of Pixel wearables.

The Pixel Watch 2 was launched in October during the Made By Google launch event. It is priced at Rs. 39,900 in India. The smartwatch runs on Qualcomm 5100 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Wear OS 4.0 and is backed by a 306mAh battery.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 3, Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel Watch 2, Google, Pixel Watch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
India Smartphone Sector Stagnant in Q3 2023, Realme Overtakes Vivo in Market Share: IDC
Apple Festive Offer Brings 50 Percent Discount on AirPods With iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Purchase

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch 3 Might Go Buttonless With Gesture Recognition Sensors, Suggests Patent
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  2. OnePlus 12 to Launch With This Periscope Telephoto Camera: See Here
  3. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  4. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Vivo X100 Pro Leaked Unboxing Video Suggests Design: See Here
  6. Vivo Y27s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Details
  7. Best Deals on iQoo Z7 Pro, iPhone 13, More During Amazon Finale Days Sale
  8. 4G Variants of Redmi Note 13 Pro, Poco M6 Pro Spotted on FCC Website: Report
  9. ChatGPT Set to Receive a Powerful Upgrade, but Only for These Users
  10. India Phone Market Saw No Growth in Q3 2023; Realme Overtakes Vivo: IDC
#Latest Stories
  1. SBI MD Encourages MFIs to Enhance Data Privacy, Cyber Security
  2. Meta to Make Disclosure of AI, Digitally-Created Ads Compulsory From 2024
  3. Starlink Set to Gain GMPCS Licence to Offer Satellite Communication Services in India: Report
  4. Google Pixel Watch 3 Might Go Buttonless With Gesture Recognition Sensors, Suggests Patent
  5. Apple Festive Offer Brings 50 Percent Discount on AirPods With iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Purchase
  6. Apple Pauses Development of iOS 18 and macOS 15 to Eliminate Bugs in Early Versions
  7. India Smartphone Sector Stagnant in Q3 2023, Realme Overtakes Vivo in Market Share: IDC
  8. Honor X9b Visits BIS Certification Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report
  9. Instagram Testing New Feature to Turn Off Read Receipts in Direct Messages
  10. The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Is in Development, Nintendo Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »