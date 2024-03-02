Google makes its Pixel Watch models in a single-size variant, unlike Apple and Samsung, that make smartwatches in different sizes. Both the first Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 come in a 41mm diameter size. But the Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly have a 45mm size variant, as well. The update comes after a report in January said that the next Google Pixel Watch would be available in two sizes.

According to a report from 9to5Google, the Google Pixel Watch 3 will finally offer a larger size variant in addition to the expected traditional 41mm model. Citing sources, the report claimed that the new variant will be 45mm in size, thus making for a much larger watch casing. While both models will likely get the same features, the larger sized watch may get a bigger battery.

Pixel Watch users have for long requested a larger size model as the single 41mm variant sits quite small on broader wrists. Google rivals Apple and Samsung already offer their smartwatches in multiple size variants. The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in 41mm and 45mm size variants, while the Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

The 9To5Google report also claimed that Google was working on a Pixel Buds Pro 2 earphones. The successor to the Pixel Buds Pro, first launched in the Indian market in 2022, does not yet have an official moniker or a launch timeline, but the earphones have reportedly been in development for a while.

No further details are yet available about the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Back in November last year, a patent filing had suggested that the next generation of Pixel Watch could go for a buttonless design, featuring sensors that detect gestures.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 debuted in India in October 2023. The watch is powered by a Qualcomm 5100 SoC and sports a 3D curved always-on display. The Pixel Watch 2 comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage and runs Wear OS 4.0 out-of-the-box.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.