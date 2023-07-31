Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus smartwatch has been launched in India under Rs. 3,000. The smartwatch comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410x502 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. The display can reach up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling and smart health sensors like a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and female health monitor. It also supports over 115 sports modes and is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance. The wearable device is claimed to last for up to seven days on a single charge.

Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus price in India

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,999 and will be available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website. It comes in four different strap variants - nylon, ocean strap, stainless steel and silicone straps. The nylon strap is available in Orange, Green, and Sail colour options while the ocean strap comes in Black, Blue, and Orange colour variants. The stainless steel is available in Black, Rose Gold, Dark Grey, and Silver, and the Silicone strap is available in Black colour options

Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus specifications, features

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus smartwatch sports a 1.96-inch (410x502 pixels) AMOLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness and a 60Hz of refresh rate. It is claimed to be crack resistant. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The smartwatch supports AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

It comes equipped with several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring. Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus gets support for over 115 sports modes including athletics, auto racing, and more.

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life with normal usage, up to two days with Bluetooth calling, and up to 20 days in standby mode. The watch also has inbuilt games, remote camera control, an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, a weather forecast feature, sedentary reminders, and more. Additionally, the latest smartwatch from Fire Boltt also supports smart notifications and always-on display. The watch is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.