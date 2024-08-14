Huawei Watch GT 4 was globally introduced in September 2023. The company has now quietly listed the smartwatch on an e-commerce platform in India. Initially, the watch launched with 41mm and 46mm variants, however, according to the listing, only the 46mm option is available in the country. It comes with support for heart rate monitoring, 5 ATM water resistance and up to 14 days of claimed battery life. Notably, the Huawei Band 8 and Huawei Watch Fit 2 were recently unveiled in the country similarly.

Huawei Watch GT 4 Price in India

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is listed on Amazon at Rs. 22,999 for the 46mm option in a Green shade. No other variant of the watch is available on the e-commerce site.

The global version of the 46mm Huawei Watch GT 4 comes with a Black Fluoro-elastomer Strap, Brown Leather Strap, Green Composite Strap, and Grey Stainless Steel Strap.

Huawei Watch GT 4 Specifications, Features

The Huawei Watch GT 4 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density. The rotating crown on the right edge of the stainless steel watch body acts as the home button. The watch also has a side button.

Among health and fitness trackers, the Huawei Watch GT 4 is equipped with a heart rate monitor, a blood rate oxygen or SpO2 level tracker, a stress management monitor, and a menstrual cycle tracker. The watch supports Huawei's TruSleep 3.0 monitoring system which tracks sleep patterns and detects irregularities. The PPG sensor helps users monitor a possible arrhythmia (irregular or abnormal heartbeats).

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is claimed to last for up to 14 days but with regular use it is said to offer a battery life of up to eight days. The smartwatch comes with 5 ATM water resistance and it supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and wireless charging. The watch case measures 46 x 46 x 10.9mm in size and weighs 48g.

