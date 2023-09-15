Technology News

The Best Horror Movies to Stream Right Now: Hereditary, The Witch, and More

From the occult to domestic scares, here are some of our favourite horror movies, available on Indian streaming services.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 15 September 2023 15:38 IST
The Best Horror Movies to Stream Right Now: Hereditary, The Witch, and More

Photo Credit: A24

Toni Collette in a still from Hereditary

Highlights
  • The Witch marks Anya Taylor-Joy’s feature film debut
  • Ari Aster’s Hereditary is available to stream on Prime Video
  • Zach Cregger’s Barbarian is up for streaming on Hotstar

Halloween might be right around the corner, but there's no denying that horror movies are a good watch all year round. Over the past 100 years, the medium has evolved to tickle our primal fears, going from scary makeup and prosthetics to gorefests and jumpscares, and now, tonal horror that slowly builds upon anticipation to keep us at the edge of our seats. Everyone enjoys a good fright now and then, but when scrolling through the seemingly never-ending catalogue of recommendations on streaming platforms, it can be difficult to separate the junk from actual quality material. Hence you hear occasional off-handed comments such as “Horror movies suck these days!”

So dim your lights and get comfortable, as we've decided to handpick some of the best horror movies available to stream this weekend, across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema.

Best Horror Movies Available to Stream in India Right Now

The Witch

Robert Eggers left a discernible scar on the indie horror filmmaking space with the utterly bleak and thought-provoking folktale, The Witch. Marking Anya Taylor-Joy's (The Queen's Gambit) feature debut, it follows a devout Christian family in the 1630s, who get exiled from their settlement for defiling the local church, and relocate to the dead-silent wilderness. But when their newborn child vanishes into thin air and the crops start to dry out, the family turns on each other, believing that a witch had cursed them and that she's probably lurking among them. Through cheerful songs about Black Phillip, occult magic at play, demonic possessions, and growing paranoia bathed in oil lamps, The Witch is a deliciously frightening experience that's bound to linger in your mind for a while.

The New England set design is rustic and super depressing, and being an Eggers film, we can't discount the period-accurate dialect, which simply adds to the craftsmanship. The film also stars Ralph Ineson (The Green Knight) as the father William, Kate Dickie (The Northman) as the mother Katherine, and Harvey Scrimshaw as brother to Thomasin (Anya).

The Witch is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Hereditary

There's no way we were going to exclude Hereditary from this list, especially considering that its name is usually recommended by at least one person when you plan on doing a horror watch party. After her estranged mother dies, Annie Graham (Toni Collette) notices some peculiar activity around her household, as if some demonic entity is pulling the strings and playing around with the family members as toys. At the same time, she's forced to deal with the teenage angst of her stoner son Peter (Alex Wolff), who in ignorance commits a horrifying act that sends the tight-knit clan into shock — a kind of grief that soon merges with the supernatural to reveal disturbing secrets about their ancestry.

In a sense, it's a domestic trauma that soon spirals into fear of the unknown, with filmmaker Ari Aster upping the ante with subtly horrifying additions to the background and stomach-churning body horror for good measure, all the while posing the question of whether the events are all just playing out in the mother's head. Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects) stars as the often secretive father Steve, Milly Shapiro as the daughter Annie, and Ann Dowd (Mass) as Joan, a support group member who tries to help Annie with her grief.

Hereditary is up for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Barbarian

If you're looking for something more mainstream, the giallo-leaning thriller Barbarian might be up to the task. Having to live with some stranger in an Airbnb is an anxiety-inducing affair by itself, but when you realise that the house has got a series of mysterious tunnels, you'd die for some company. That's what happens to a young woman Tess (Georgina Campbell), who arrives in a rundown neighbourhood of Detroit to uncover some vile-looking beings lying in wait beneath the house she's booked. The events certainly veer into cliché territory, but I find some of its structural choices to be very fascinating. Midway through, the film brings in Justin Long (Drag Me to Hell) and switches the theme to a humorous one, poking fun at his money-hungry aloof character, and serving as a well-deserved break from the shocking events that preceded it.

This has to do with Barbarian director Zach Cregger's history with comedy, having been part of the infamous sketch comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U' Know — it's a part of his DNA that I hope is never suppressed in his upcoming projects. Despite going off-course, the film soon finds its horror footing and introduces themes of sexual abuse and trauma that feel gut-wrenching. It was made on a budget of $4.5 million (about Rs. 37 crore), and also stars Bill Skarsgård (It) in a key role.

Barbarian can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Wailing

While every film bro started taking a liking for renowned Korean horror movies since Parasite's Oscar sweep, Na Hong-jin's The Wailing seems to be one that hasn't received as much attention. When a Japanese stranger (Jun Kunimura) arrives in the rural village of Gokseung, a bizarre sickness starts spreading among the locals, causing the infected to go crazy and slaughter their entire families. Soon, a bumbling cop (Kwak Do-won) suffering from demonic dreams is roped into the case, with the investigation leading to an adverse effect on his daughter, who becomes sick and shows symptoms of the infection.

Desperate to save his daughter, policeman Jong-goo is forced to let a shaman perform an exorcism on her, leading to some of the most tension-filled rituals ever captured in cinema. True to its name, there's a LOT of wailing and sounds of thunderous drums, and prayers that can get quite uncomfortable for the faint-hearted. Through its 156-minute detailed runtime, The Wailing subverts every expectation and features some beautifully haunting cinematography that's hard to take your eyes off of. Honestly, it's better the less you know about it.

The Wailing is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, albeit with an English-language dub. A Hindi version is also available on MX Player.

Get Out

Given his history with comedic sketches, Jordan Peele's directorial debut came as a shock to many, pulling horror into an unprecedented direction that is American racism. In it, young photographer Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) are headed upstate to meet her white parents, with the former understandably worried about their reaction to the interracial relationship. However, they respond well — perhaps a bit too nicely. It's almost as if they're nervous about offending him in any way, while simultaneously bringing up the achievements of black people in the US.

The weekend soon takes a creepy turn when he uncovers some disturbing occurrences in the isolated society, one that feels targeted and threatening towards people of his race. Without spoiling too much, it's the kind of fear that stems from human relations, with Get Out largely serving as a social commentary of an amplified experience of being a black person in the US. It won Best Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars, and features an ensemble cast including Bradley Whitford (The Mentalist), LaKeith Stanfield (Uncut Gems), Catherine Keener (Synecdoche, New York), and Stephen Root (No Country for Old Men).

Get Out is up for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and JioCinema.

Alien (1979)

Isolation is a catalyst for fear, and it's intensified when you're located in a spaceship hurtling lightyears away from Earth, where nowhere can hear your screams. In Ridley Scott's Alien, the Nostromo crew intercepts a distress signal from a distant planet, and heads over to help as any group of youngsters in a campy horror flick would. Upon reaching, they encounter a deadly parasitic lifeform that sprays corrosive acid for survival, and inadvertently bring it along for the ride, leading to some terrifying encounters as it stealthily hunts down the entire crew. Officer Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is the leading force fighting back the alien, all the while dealing with a rogue android who was trying to keep it alive.

It's insane to think that Alien has secured its spot among the best of both horror and sci-fi genres, partly thanks to H.R. Giger's disturbing design work on the Xenomorph that gave life to the otherwise cold and metallic interiors of the Nostromo ship. The film won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects in 1980 and boasts an ensemble cast comprising Tom Skerritt (Top Gun), Harry Dean Stanton (Inland Empire), John Hurt (The Elephant Man), and Veronica Cartwright. It's worth mentioning that the Alien sequels do not follow the same horror vibe, with James Cameron's Aliens taking an action blockbuster route, and David Fincher's Alien 3 being an utter mess due to production issues from the get-go.

Alien is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Witch

The Witch

  • Release Date 16 November 2020
  • Language Early Modern English
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror
  • Cast
    Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger, Lucas Dawson, Julian Richings, Bathsheba Garnett, Sarah Stephens, Daniel MalikWahab Chaudhry, Charlie
  • Director
    Robert Eggers
  • Producer
    Jay Van Hoy, Lars Knudsen, Jodi Redmond, Daniel Bekerman, Rodrigo Teixeira
Barbarian

Barbarian

  • Release Date October 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Horror
  • Cast
    Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long
  • Director
    Zach Cregger
  • Producer
    Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Danny Chan, Alex Lebovici, Bill Skarsgård
Get Out

Get Out

  • Release Date 24 February 2017
  • Language English
  • Genre Horror
  • Cast
    Daniel Kaluuya, Zailand Adams, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Lakeith Stanfield, Catherine Keener, Lil Rel Howery, Erika Alexander, Betty Gabriel, Marcus Henderson, Richard Herd, Keegan-Michael Key, Jeronimo Spinx, Ian Casselberry, Trey Burvant
  • Director
    Jordan Peele
  • Producer
    Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Jordan Peele
Alien

Alien

  • Release Date 6 December 1979
  • Language English
  • Genre Horror, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, Yaphet Kotto, Bolaji Badejo, Helen Horton
  • Director
    Ridley Scott
  • Producer
    Gordon Carroll, David Giler, Walter Hill
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: horror movies on netflix, best horror movies, top horror movies, horror movies list, best horror movies on netflix, scariest horror movies, horror movies hollywood, horror movies on prime video, the witch, anya taylor joy, robert eggers, hereditary, ari aster, alex wolff, toni collette, barbarian, georgina campbell, justin long, bill skarsgard, zach cregger, the wailing, na hong jin, get out, daniel, kaluuya, allison williams, lakeith stanfield, catherine keener, alien, sigourney weaver, ridley scott, netflix, amazon prime video, disney pl
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Mark Zuckerberg Expands Meta Horizon Worlds From VR Headsets to Smartphones and Web
Huawei Watch GT 4 Smartwatch With New Design, Up to 2 Weeks Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
The Best Horror Movies to Stream Right Now: Hereditary, The Witch, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Preorders Begin Today in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  3. These Galaxy Watch Models Support Apple's New 'Double Tap' Watch Gesture
  4. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  5. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in September
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launched in Select Countries, Price in India Tipped
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. Lava Blaze Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed, Pricing Leaked: All Details
  9. Get Free OnePlus Buds 2R When You Buy This OnePlus Phone in India
  10. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Tipped to Get 1.5K Screen, 80W Charging; India Launch Expected Soon
  2. iPhone 15 Series Battery Capacities, Wattage Reportedly Revealed via Regulatory Database: Details
  3. Apple Watch Battery Replacement Costs Have Been Revised; Here’s How Much It'll Cost Now
  4. OnePlus Pad Go Promo Image Leaks Online; Tipped to Feature Display With 2.4K Resolution
  5. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 21 Launch
  6. Huawei Watch GT 4 Smartwatch With New Design, Up to 2 Weeks Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Allegedly Spotted on 3C Website, May Offer Up to 45W Fast Charging
  8. Mark Zuckerberg Expands Meta Horizon Worlds From VR Headsets to Smartphones and Web
  9. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 'Double Tap' Gesture Also Works on Some Galaxy Watch Models: Details
  10. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Expanding to Two New Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.