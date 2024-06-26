Meta Quest may incorporate a popular feature similar to the Apple Vision Pro which lets users place windows freely, according to claims on social media. The feature was reported as experimental in the latest beta update for the mixed-reality headset. This development comes just a month after Meta rolled out Travel Mode – an option that allows users to use the VR headset mixed-reality headset during flights in passthrough mode, another feature that was previously unveiled on Apple's mixed-reality headset.

Meta Quest's Experimental Feature

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), user @Lunayian shared details about a “New Window Layout” feature for the Meta Quest. It was spotted in Meta Horizon OS version 67, available via the Meta Quest Public Test Channel. In an attached video, it appears to let the user freely place windows anywhere on the screen, while also offering support for dragging windows to change their placement.

Meta Quest OS v67 PTC



Although Meta Quest offers multitasking features with multiple windows, it only permits placing them in a side-by-side layout. With the new experimental feature, up to three windows can be placed freely.

Alongside this feature, the update also adds multi-orientation support for Quest. It is claimed that users may be able to place the virtual keyboard horizontally, virtually or at an angle. To access this feature, users can navigate to the settings menu and then select the Experimental Features option, and then toggle the New Window Layout feature to enable free window placement.

Expansion of Horizon OS

In May, Meta Platforms announced the expansion of Horizon OS support to third-party device manufacturers and brands. As part of the efforts, the Meta Quest Store was rebranded to Meta Horizon Store. The company revealed that it is already working with brands such as Asus ROG and Lenovo to develop gaming and entertainment-focused headsets, respectively.

It also introduced a dedicated section with the Meta Horizon Store for App Lab titles, in addition to the development of a new spatial app framework, enabling developers to bring mixed-reality experiences to its marketplace.

