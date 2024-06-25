Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Instagram Incorrectly Tags Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL Winning Photo With ‘Made by AI’ Label

Instagram Incorrectly Tags Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL Winning Photo With ‘Made by AI’ Label

Meta recently enabled automatic labels for AI-generated content on its platforms to prevent misinformation.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2024 18:00 IST
Instagram Incorrectly Tags Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL Winning Photo With ‘Made by AI’ Label

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Deeksha Pahariya

Meta had said it was working with industry partners to align on common standards to label AI content

Highlights
  • The incorrect labels were spotted on Instagram’s mobile app
  • Photographers claim even retouched photos are labelled 'Made by AI'
  • Meta reportedly said it is taking recent feedback into account
Advertisement

Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) content detection tool on Instagram, has been spotted denoting real images with a ‘Made by AI' label. One such post that was incorrectly labelled was from the official Instagram account of Kolkata Knight Riders which recently won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament. One of the images posted by the account, which shows the team lifting the trophy, was labelled by the platform as AI-generated. Several photographers on the social media platform have experienced the same issue.

Meta Said to Be Incorrectly Labelling Photos as Made by AI

In February, Meta said that it was in the process of introducing an AI-generated content detection feature that would prevent users from misinformation and highlight instances of deepfakes (AI-generated or digitally altered images and videos that are made to resemble another individual, location, or event). The feature recently went live on Instagram, and it appears that it is also labelling real photos as AI-generated content. At present, these labels can only be seen on the iOS and Android apps and not on the web.

kkr instagram ai label KKR Instagram AI Label

Kolkata Knight Rider's photo which was labelled as 'Made by AI'
Photo Credit: Instagram/kkriders

 

While KKR's photo is one of the most high-profile instances of this error, many other such mislabels have also been called out by users. Among them is the former White House photographer Pete Souza who posted an old basketball game's photo.

After the incorrect label was added, he edited the caption to write, “I'm not clear why Instagram is using the “made with AI” on my post. There is no AI with my photos.” He also highlighted that he was unable to uncheck the label as the platform kept adding it back.

Frustrated users have also begun flooding Threads, the text-based social media platform by Meta, tagging Instagram head Adam Mosseri to highlight the issue. One user said, “Not one single photographer nor artist on all of Facebook and Instagram has the first clue what triggers the “Made with AI” label. Even though Mosseri clarified all they're doing is reading C2PA labels, nobody understands how to avoid it.”

Earlier, Meta's President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg had said that the company was working with “industry partners to align on common technical standards that signal when a piece of content has been created using AI.” He also claimed that the detection tool can correctly label images from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock.

However, the implementation of the feature appears to be flawed. In a report, PetaPixel found that even removing a tiny spec in an image using Adobe's AI-powered Generative Fill gives images the ‘Made by AI' tag. However, non-AI tools such as the Spot Healing Brush tool or Clone Stamp tool did not add the label despite the result being the same.

The publication also found that when an image which was previously labelled as AI-generated was loaded back on Photoshop and saved after copy-pasting on a black document, the AI label did not appear.

Meta spokesperson Kate McLaughlin told The Verge that the company is now taking the recent user feedback into account and is evaluating its approach. “We rely on industry standard indicators that other companies include in content from their tools, so we're actively working with these companies to improve the process so our labeling approach matches our intent,” McLaughlin was quoted as saying by the publication.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Instagram, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Government May Announce Common Charger Rule for Smartphones, Tablets Sold in India Starting in 2025: Report
Binance-Backed CoralApp Set to Launch Flagship Smartphone Powered by AI, Web3

Related Stories

Instagram Incorrectly Tags Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL Winning Photo With ‘Made by AI’ Label
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto S50 Neo With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Launched at This Price
  2. Casio G-Shock GBD-300 Smartwatch With Shock Resistance Feature Unveiled
  3. Blackmagic Camera App Now Available on Select Android Smartphones
  4. Smartphones, Tablets Sold in India May Require a USB Type-C Port
  5. Moto Razr 50 Ultra With 4-Inch Cover Screen Debuts Alongside Razr 50
  6. Realme C61 With IP54 Rating Will Launch in India This Week
  7. iQoo Z9 Lite Launch Timeline, Colour Options Tipped
  8. Apple Releases iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 With iPhone Mirroring, More
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 Design and Key Features Teased Ahead of July 8 Launch
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Scarlet Red Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Instagram Incorrectly Tags Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL Winning Photo With ‘Made by AI’ Label
  4. Moto S50 Neo With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Moto Razr 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip, 4-Inch Cover Display Launched Alongside Razr 50: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Pad Pro Design, Accessories, Key Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead of June 27 Launch
  7. Government May Announce Common Charger Rule for Smartphones, Tablets Sold in India Starting in 2025: Report
  8. Binance-Backed CoralApp Set to Launch Flagship Smartphone Powered by AI, Web3
  9. Casio G-Shock GBD-300 Smartwatch With Slimmer Design, Water Resistance Unveiled
  10. Blackmagic Camera App Comes to Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »