Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Can Now Record Up to 3-Minute Long Videos: Report

With the latest 6.0 software update, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses can now share content directly on Instagram stories too.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 15:32 IST
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Can Now Record Up to 3-Minute Long Videos: Report

Alongside the new features, Meta introduced three new styles for its smart glasses

Highlights
  • The 6.0 update brings new features to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses
  • Smart glasses can now record videos for up to three minutes
  • The update also brings support for music streaming via Amazon Music
Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are said to be getting quality-of-life upgrades with the latest 6.0 software update. According to a report, one of the additions that Meta did not specifically announce but is coming to the smart glasses is the increased duration for recording videos. Following the update, users will reportedly be able to record videos with their Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses for up to three minutes – a threefold increase over the previous limit.

Record longer videos on Ray-Ban Meta glasses

According to a Digital Trends report, the version 6.0 update for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses enables users to record up to three-minute-long videos. Previously, users could only record for up to 60 seconds. 

However, the increased recording length is not said to be turned on by default. Following the update, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses still record videos for up to 60 seconds. However, users can reportedly go to the settings in the companion app and head over to the camera section to change it.

The new feature is rolled out with the software update. If users do not have the auto-update option set to on, they can update the smart glasses manually to receive it and the rest of the improvements.

Other features

The update for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses was announced in May. According to a Meta blog post, the smart glasses now support the Calm app, helping users improve their mindfulness. It can be accessed via a simple voice command, “Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses”.

Furthermore, the update also brings support for music streaming via Amazon Music. That means users do not need to pull out their smartphones anymore to listen to music. Users can now also share the captured media as their Instagram story with voice commands.

Alongside the new features, Meta introduced three new styles for its smart glasses: Skyler in Shiny Chalky Gray with Gradient Cinnamon Pink Lenses, Skyler in Shiny Black with Transitions Cerulean Blue Lenses and Headliner Low Bridge Fit in Shiny Black with Polar G15 Lenses. These styles will be available in 15 countries including US, Canada, and Australia.

Further reading: Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Can Now Record Up to 3-Minute Long Videos: Report
