Technology News
English Edition

Nvidia GeForce Now Update Adds Support for Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra

You can now play Fortnite on your Apple Vision Pro using via Safari using Nvidia GeForce Now.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2025 12:26 IST
Nvidia GeForce Now Update Adds Support for Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro is priced at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh) in the US

Highlights
  • The Nvidia GeForce Now app was recently updated to version 2.0.70
  • This update adds support for streaming games on mixed reality headsets
  • Streaming games on Nvidia GeForce Now requires an oongoing membership
Advertisement

Nvidia GeForce Now — the cloud gaming service from the California-based tech giant — is now supported on mixed reality headsets. Gamers can now access several popular titles that can be played via a browser on AR headsets from companies like Apple, Meta, and ByteDance, at up to 4K/ 120fps. Users will need a 15Mbps or faster, low-latency internet connection, and have an ongoing GeForce Now membership to play titles using their mixed reality headset. The app currently supports Sony and Microsoft controllers with these headsets.

Nvidia GeForce Now Brings Over 2,000 Titles to AR/VR Headsets

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the cloud gaming service announced the latest update to the GeForce Now app adds support for cloud streaming on the Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3, Quest 3S, Pico 4 and Pico 4 Ultra. Users with these headsets should be able to access the entire catalogue of titles available on Nvidia's cloud gaming service.

It's worth noting that GeForce Now currently offers over 2,000 titles to subscribers (free users can access around 100 titles), which significantly expands access to games on these AR/VR devices. Apple Vision Pro owners will also be able to access titles like Fortnite, which are currently banned on the App Store due to the ongoing tussle between Epic Games and Apple.

Gamers will need to have a Performance (1440p) or Ultimate (4K) GeForce Now membership before they can access the full catalogue of games on GeForce Now on their mixed reality headsets, according to the company.

Nvidia's support page for the Apple Vision Pro reveals that gamers must update to GeForce Now version 2.0.70 (or later) and have a 15Mbps connection with a latency of 80ms or lower. They will also need a Sony DualShock 4 or Microsoft Xbox Series/ One controllers in order to play these titles — Vision Pro gestures are not supported while streaming games, but will be required to log in.

On the other hand, Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S should be updated to Build 72 or later and require the same network speeds and latency as Apple's mixed reality headset. On the other hand, the Pico 4 and Pico 4 Ultra must run on Pico OS version 5.11.0.S and 5.12.6.U, respectively. Only Xbox controllers will work with Meta's headsets and the Pico 4, while the Pico 4 Ultra models supports the same gamepads as the Apple Vision Pro.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nvidia GeForce Now, Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3, Pico 4 Ultra, Cloud Gaming
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OPPO Reno 13 Series: The Dual Chip Signal King – Say Goodbye to Lag Forever

Related Stories

Nvidia GeForce Now Update Adds Support for Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pioneer VREC-H120SC Dashcam Review: A Reliable Budget Dashcam
  2. Google to Announce Pixel 9a Months Ahead of Previous Schedule: Report
  3. Nothing Could Launch Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Next Month
  4. Budget 2025: Crypto Firms Are Hoping to See These Announcements
  5. Noise Announces Master Series in India; First Product to Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 11 Start Menu Phone Integration Now Allows Support for iPhone
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows Redesigned Camera Unit With Three Sensors
  3. Lawsuit Accuses Amazon of Secretly Tracking Consumers Through Cellphones
  4. Microsoft Shares Slide as Cloud Forecast, AI Spending Disappoint
  5. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Feature iPhone 14-Like Notch; Dummy Images Hint at Key Design Changes
  6. Sensitive DeepSeek Data Exposed to Web, Says Cyber Firm 'Wiz'
  7. SoftBank Said to Be in Talks to Invest Up to $25 Billion Into OpenAI
  8. Nvidia GeForce Now Update Adds Support for Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra
  9. Pixel 9a Release Date Revealed in New Leak; Could Launch Months Ahead of Previous Schedule
  10. Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo Y59 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Suggesting Imminent India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »