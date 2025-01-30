Nvidia GeForce Now — the cloud gaming service from the California-based tech giant — is now supported on mixed reality headsets. Gamers can now access several popular titles that can be played via a browser on AR headsets from companies like Apple, Meta, and ByteDance, at up to 4K/ 120fps. Users will need a 15Mbps or faster, low-latency internet connection, and have an ongoing GeForce Now membership to play titles using their mixed reality headset. The app currently supports Sony and Microsoft controllers with these headsets.

Nvidia GeForce Now Brings Over 2,000 Titles to AR/VR Headsets

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the cloud gaming service announced the latest update to the GeForce Now app adds support for cloud streaming on the Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3, Quest 3S, Pico 4 and Pico 4 Ultra. Users with these headsets should be able to access the entire catalogue of titles available on Nvidia's cloud gaming service.

It's worth noting that GeForce Now currently offers over 2,000 titles to subscribers (free users can access around 100 titles), which significantly expands access to games on these AR/VR devices. Apple Vision Pro owners will also be able to access titles like Fortnite, which are currently banned on the App Store due to the ongoing tussle between Epic Games and Apple.

Gamers will need to have a Performance (1440p) or Ultimate (4K) GeForce Now membership before they can access the full catalogue of games on GeForce Now on their mixed reality headsets, according to the company.

Nvidia's support page for the Apple Vision Pro reveals that gamers must update to GeForce Now version 2.0.70 (or later) and have a 15Mbps connection with a latency of 80ms or lower. They will also need a Sony DualShock 4 or Microsoft Xbox Series/ One controllers in order to play these titles — Vision Pro gestures are not supported while streaming games, but will be required to log in.

On the other hand, Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S should be updated to Build 72 or later and require the same network speeds and latency as Apple's mixed reality headset. On the other hand, the Pico 4 and Pico 4 Ultra must run on Pico OS version 5.11.0.S and 5.12.6.U, respectively. Only Xbox controllers will work with Meta's headsets and the Pico 4, while the Pico 4 Ultra models supports the same gamepads as the Apple Vision Pro.