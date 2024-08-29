Technology News
English Edition

Meta Quest 3S VR Headset Reportedly Surfaces on DEKRA Certification Site

The Meta Quest 3S moniker has yet to be confirmed by the Facebook parent company.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2024 17:45 IST
Meta Quest 3S VR Headset Reportedly Surfaces on DEKRA Certification Site

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta Quest 3S is expected to be cheaper than the Meta Quest 3 (pictured)

Highlights
  • The Meta Quest 3S may launch in September
  • The device is tipped to ship without controllers
  • The current generation Meta Quest 3 AR/VR headset launched in June 2023
Advertisement

Meta Quest 3S is tipped to arrive as an affordable version of the company's Quest 3 headset and while the company has yet to confirm the existence of such a device, it has reportedly been listed on a certification website. It was previously claimed that Meta was working on a more premium offering than the Meta Quest 3 to compete with Apple's Vision Pro headset, but a recent report suggests that the company has abandoned that plan and will instead focus on developing a cheaper, more affordable alternative.

New Meta Quest Headset Spotted on DEKRA Certification Website

A new VR headset from Meta has been listed on the DEKRA certification website. No other information other than the company name and the product type has been confirmed in the listing. It is speculated to be the anticipated Meta Quest 3S AR/VR (augmented reality/ virtual reality) headset. It's worth noting that this moniker has not been confirmed by the company, but has appeared in previous leaks. 

Meta Quest 3S Launch Timeline, Price (Expected)

In a recent edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that the Meta Quest 3S could be unveiled during the Meta Connect conference, scheduled to be held on September 25 and September 26. It is expected to be priced at $300 (roughly Rs. 25,100) or $400 (roughly Rs. 33,500).

The existing Meta Quest 3 launched in June 2023, starting at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 41,200) for the 128GB option. The higher 512GB version costs $649.99 (54,500). Gurman claimed in his newsletter that a move to market a cheaper mixed reality headset, such as the rumoured Meta Quest 3S, may put Meta in an advantageous position over its competitor Apple.

For reference, Apple's Vision Pro starts at a hefty $3,500 (roughly Rs. 2,93,500) for the 128GB option. The 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at $3,699 (roughly Rs. 3,10,300) and $3,899 (roughly Rs. 3,27,000), respectively.

The aforementioned newsletter added that the purported Meta Quest 3S could likely ship without controllers. Even if some of the headsets sell with controllers in-the-box, they would likely not be the same ones as the ones we get with Meta Quest 3.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta Quest 3S, Meta Quest, Meta, AR VR headset, Mixed Reality Headset, Meta Quest 3
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioHome App, JioTV+, JioPhonecall AI, and More
Meta Quest 3S VR Headset Reportedly Surfaces on DEKRA Certification Site
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioTV+ and More
  2. Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Announced
  3. Realme 13 5G Series With 80W Fast Charging Debuts in India: See Prices, Offers
  4. iQOO Z9s 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  5. Motorola S50 Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Debut in This New 'Desert Titanium' Colour
  7. Asus Vivobook S15 OLED Review: An Excellent 15-Inch Laptop
  8. Apple May Pack 12GB RAM Exclusively on This iPhone 17 Series Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Quest 3S VR Headset Reportedly Surfaces on DEKRA Certification Site
  2. Oppo Tri-Fold Smartphone Concept Reportedly Showcased by Company Official
  3. Realme Buds T01 TWS Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Playback Time Launched in India
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Max Leaked Dummy Unit Offers Glimpse at New Desert Titanium Colourway
  5. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioHome App, JioTV+, JioPhonecall AI, and More
  6. Scientists Capture First Detailed Images of North Star Polaris’ Surface Revealing Spots
  7. Human Brains Can Resist Decay for Up to 12,000 Years, Reveals Study
  8. NASA's Perseverance Rover Ascends Jezero Crater, Exploring Mars' Ancient Terrain
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Be Thinner and Lighter Than iPhone 16 Pro Max, Pixel 9 Pro XL
  10. Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G With 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »