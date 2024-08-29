Meta Quest 3S is tipped to arrive as an affordable version of the company's Quest 3 headset and while the company has yet to confirm the existence of such a device, it has reportedly been listed on a certification website. It was previously claimed that Meta was working on a more premium offering than the Meta Quest 3 to compete with Apple's Vision Pro headset, but a recent report suggests that the company has abandoned that plan and will instead focus on developing a cheaper, more affordable alternative.

New Meta Quest Headset Spotted on DEKRA Certification Website

A new VR headset from Meta has been listed on the DEKRA certification website. No other information other than the company name and the product type has been confirmed in the listing. It is speculated to be the anticipated Meta Quest 3S AR/VR (augmented reality/ virtual reality) headset. It's worth noting that this moniker has not been confirmed by the company, but has appeared in previous leaks.

Meta Quest 3S Launch Timeline, Price (Expected)

In a recent edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that the Meta Quest 3S could be unveiled during the Meta Connect conference, scheduled to be held on September 25 and September 26. It is expected to be priced at $300 (roughly Rs. 25,100) or $400 (roughly Rs. 33,500).

The existing Meta Quest 3 launched in June 2023, starting at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 41,200) for the 128GB option. The higher 512GB version costs $649.99 (54,500). Gurman claimed in his newsletter that a move to market a cheaper mixed reality headset, such as the rumoured Meta Quest 3S, may put Meta in an advantageous position over its competitor Apple.

For reference, Apple's Vision Pro starts at a hefty $3,500 (roughly Rs. 2,93,500) for the 128GB option. The 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at $3,699 (roughly Rs. 3,10,300) and $3,899 (roughly Rs. 3,27,000), respectively.

The aforementioned newsletter added that the purported Meta Quest 3S could likely ship without controllers. Even if some of the headsets sell with controllers in-the-box, they would likely not be the same ones as the ones we get with Meta Quest 3.