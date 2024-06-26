Realme C61 will be launched in India on June 28. The company had previously some design specifications for the upcoming handset. It has now revealed the price as well as the RAM and storage configurations of the phone. Availability alongside sale and offer details have also been confirmed. Realme has also listed some of the phone's key features and its colour options. The upcoming entry-level smartphone will succeed the Realme C51 which was unveiled in the country in September 2023.

Realme C61 price in India, offers, availability

Realme C61 price in India will start at Rs. 7,699 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants will be priced at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 8,999, respectively.

The company has also announced that ICICI, SBI, and HDFC Bank customers can get the 6GB + 128GB version of the Realme C61 with a Rs. 900 discount, at an effective price of Rs. 8,099 via online channels during the first sale period.

The first sale period of the Realme C61 in India will start at 12pm IST on June 28 on both online and offline channels. This period ends on July 2 on Flipkart and the Realme India website, while it closes for offline retail stores on July 1. Notably, only the 4GB variants will be available for offline purchase, according to the press release.

Realme C61 features

The Realme C61, confirmed to arrive in Marble Black and Safari Green shades, will be powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset paired with up to 8GB dynamic RAM. It will also pack a 5,000mAh battery and be equipped with a 32-megapixel main camera. The design suggests that the front-facing camera will be placed with a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The handset will also measure 7.84mm in thickness and weigh 187g. The Realme C61 has also been confirmed to launch with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It is also set to carry ArmorShell Protection and TÜV Rheinland High Reliability Certification.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.