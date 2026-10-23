Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 was launched in India by the tech giant in February 2024. The fitness tracker lineup has not been refreshed in more than two years, leading to growing anticipation for its rumoured successor. Expected to be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy Fit 4, the wearable was recently spotted on a certification database. The listing suggested that the fitness tracker could be launched in select global markets soon. Now, the purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 have surfaced online, revealing its design and colour options. The upcoming wearable is expected to compete with Google's recently launched Fitbit Edge.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Design, Colour Options (Expected)

Android Authority has published the purported computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Fit 4. The fitness tracker appears in black, white, and light blue colour options. In terms of design, the wearable could be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3. It might feature a vertically elongated rectangular display.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 could be offered in three colour options

Photo Credit: Android Authority

A physical button appears on the right side of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 4, along with a small hole-punch. It might sport relatively thin bezels around its flat display. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 could ship with an interchangeable silicone strap. The image also shows the wearable with a new watch face, showing the time, heart rate, and date. Since the tech giant has yet to confirm these details, one should take these details with a pinch of salt.

This comes shortly after the Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification database with the model number SM-R391, suggesting that the fitness tracker could be launched in select global markets soon. The listing featured the moniker “FIT 4” moniker. It is said to support Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), along with a Goodix GH3036 sensor module for heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring. The Galaxy Fit 4 is also said to feature a PPG sensor.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 was launched in India in February 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 4,999. The wearable was unveiled in Grey, Silver, and Pink Gold colour options. The Galaxy Fit 3 features a 1.6-inch OLED display. It features 16MB of RAM and 256MB of onboard storage. It ships with more than 100 watch faces.