Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 was recently spotted in the US FCC database with model number SM-R391.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2026 13:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 will succeed the 2024-launched Galaxy Fit 3

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 could look similar to its predecessor
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 might ship in three colourways
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the fitness band
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 was launched in India by the tech giant in February 2024. The fitness tracker lineup has not been refreshed in more than two years, leading to growing anticipation for its rumoured successor. Expected to be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy Fit 4, the wearable was recently spotted on a certification database. The listing suggested that the fitness tracker could be launched in select global markets soon. Now, the purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 have surfaced online, revealing its design and colour options. The upcoming wearable is expected to compete with Google's recently launched Fitbit Edge.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Design, Colour Options (Expected)

Android Authority has published the purported computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Fit 4. The fitness tracker appears in black, white, and light blue colour options. In terms of design, the wearable could be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3. It might feature a vertically elongated rectangular display.

samsung galaxy fit 4 design renders android authority inline Samsung Galaxy Fit 4

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 could be offered in three colour options
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

A physical button appears on the right side of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 4, along with a small hole-punch. It might sport relatively thin bezels around its flat display. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 could ship with an interchangeable silicone strap. The image also shows the wearable with a new watch face, showing the time, heart rate, and date. Since the tech giant has yet to confirm these details, one should take these details with a pinch of salt.

This comes shortly after the Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification database with the model number SM-R391, suggesting that the fitness tracker could be launched in select global markets soon. The listing featured the moniker “FIT 4” moniker. It is said to support Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), along with a Goodix GH3036 sensor module for heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring. The Galaxy Fit 4 is also said to feature a PPG sensor.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 was launched in India in February 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 4,999. The wearable was unveiled in Grey, Silver, and Pink Gold colour options. The Galaxy Fit 3 features a 1.6-inch OLED display. It features 16MB of RAM and 256MB of onboard storage. It ships with more than 100 watch faces.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Fit 4, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Design, Samsung Galaxy Fit 3
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Reno 17 Series India Launch Timeline, Chipsets Tipped

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Trailer for Cancelled Mass Effect Game Leaks Online
  2. OnePlus Buds Clip Features, Colours Revealed Ahead of Expected Global Launch
  3. iQOO Neo 12 to Launch With This Large Battery Next Week
  4. Bose Takes Over Skullcandy, Plans to Invest in Brand's Growth
  5. MacBook Pro With OLED Display Could Launch With a Notable Price Hike
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reels Shortcut for Chats Rolling Out to Android Beta Testers
  2. OnePlus Buds Clip Features, Colours Revealed Ahead of Expected Global Launch
  3. Spotify Says Family Plan Verification Will Continue as It Tightens Account-Sharing Rules
  4. Ethereum Postpones Glamsterdam Testing as Developers Warn of Contract Risks
  5. Vivo X500 Ultra Global Launch Seems Likely as Phone Appears in IMEI Database; Could Get a Camera Downgrade
  6. OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of China Launch
  7. Apple Reportedly Testing iPhone Duo 2 Prototype With Under-Display Face ID, Action Button: Mark Gurman
  8. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro Batteries Listed on Safety Korea With Images
  9. OpenAI’s GPT-6 Luna-Powered Decisions API Is Now Generally Available for Developers With Native GPT-Live Integration: Price, Capabilities
  10. JPMorgan Introduces Two Solana-Based Tokenised Funds for US Investors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »