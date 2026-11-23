Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 is likely to land soon as the successor to the Galaxy Fit 3. The wearable has already surfaced in renders and the company's smartphone companion app. A new leak has now revealed its expected European pricing. The fitness tracker is said to be more expensive than its predecessor. The Galaxy Fit 4 is expected to be available in three colour options. The Galaxy Fit 4 could offer support for up to 12 tiles. It will reportedly track steps, active time, and calories burned during physical activities.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Price, Colour Options (Leaked)

According to Dealabs, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 will cost EUR 79.90 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in France. This would be a EUR 10 (roughly Rs. 1,000) increase over the Galaxy Fit 3, which was launched in 2024 for EUR 69.90 (roughly Rs. 7,000). The Galaxy Fit 3 launched in India at Rs. 4,999.

The Galaxy Fit 4 is reportedly Black, Green and Silver colours. Samsung has not yet revealed the official launch date or complete specifications of the wearable.

Samsung has not officially announced the Galaxy Fit 4 or confirmed its pricing, specifications and availability. Recent leaks claimed that it will retain a design similar to the Galaxy Fit 3. It could offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and Samsung Wallet support.

A teardown of the Galaxy Fit 4 Manager companion app reportedly revealed key details about the wearable recently. The fitness tracker is also said to feature an integrated speaker and vibration motor. The Galaxy Fit 4 could allow users to track steps, heart rate, sleep, active time, and calories burned. Users may also be able to customise daily activity goals through the Samsung Health app. It could also offer menstrual cycle tracking and water and food logging.

Galaxy Fit 4 is expected to offer the Find My Band feature, designed to help users locate their misplaced Galaxy Fit4 through a connected smartphone. It could also provide breathing exercises.