Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 is likely to hit shelves soon as the successor to the Galaxy Fit 3. Ahead of any formal announcement, the upcoming fitness tracker has now surfaced in a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification listing, suggesting that its launch may not be far away. The listing includes a sketch of the fitness tracking device, showcasing its back design. The Galaxy Fit 4 appears to retain familiar design elements. It could come with Bluetooth Low Energy support.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Certified by FCC

The unannounced Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 was spotted on the US FCC database with model number SM-R391. The listing, first spotted by Android Authority, confirms that the upcoming wearable supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). It appears to feature a Goodix GH3036 sensor module for heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. It could also include a PPG chip.

The FCC document includes a graphic representation of the wearable's back. The new model appears to retain a Galaxy Fit 3-like design. The images show the PPG sensor in a pill-shaped module and two metal pins for charging.

An FCC listing indicates that Samsung will launch this device soon. The new model will arrive as a successor to the Galaxy Fit 3 that was launched in India in February 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 4,999.

The Galaxy Fit 3 sports a 1.6-inch display and has 16MB RAM and 256MB of inbuilt storage. It offers more than 100 watch faces. The wearable is offered in Grey, Silver, and Pink Gold colour options. Health-focused features include heart rate and stress level monitoring, and blood oxygen (SpO2) level monitoring. It has a Sleep Coach feature. The wearable has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance (up to 5ATM).

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 features a 208mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 13 days on a single charge.