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Samsung Galaxy Glasses Leak Reveals Frame Designs, Specifications and Features Ahead of November Launch

Samsung revealed little information about its Galaxy Glasses at its Unpacked 2026 event

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 12:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Glasses Leak Reveals Frame Designs, Specifications and Features Ahead of November Launch

Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset

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Highlights
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses were showcased at its Unpacked 2026 event
  • It features a built-in camera and uses a Qualcomm chipset
  • Samsung claimed that its glasses would offer a hands-free experience
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Back in July, Samsung showcased its first-ever AI smart glasses, branding them as the Galaxy Glasses. The glasses looked like regular eyewear and were designed in collaboration with lifestyle brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. At the launch, Samsung stated that its Galaxy Glasses were powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset and used built-in cameras to help the AI assistant generate contextual answers. It also said the charging case would provide up to seven additional charges. The glasses showcased were said to support touch interactions while also offering a hands-free experience, similar to Ray-Ban's Meta smart glasses. A few months on, a report has leaked the complete specifications and frame designs of the upcoming smart glasses.

Samsung Galaxy Glasses Frame Design, Specifications and Features Leaked

With a launch set for November this year, SammyGuru has obtained more information on Samsung's upcoming smart glasses. In a detailed report, the source claims that the Galaxy Glasses will weigh around 41 g with standard lenses in place. Prescription lenses, depending on weight and thickness, will change that figure.

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Samsung made it official at an earlier announcement that its Galaxy Glasses will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset, but the source claims they'll also pack 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smart glasses will reportedly have a 12-megapixel camera and can record 3K video at 30 fps. There will be two open-ear speakers and four microphones for interacting with the onboard AI assistant. Samsung is also said to provide up to 9 hours of battery life, which can be extended up to 72 hours when using the charging case. The Galaxy Glasses are said to have an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

samsung galaxy glasses gentle monster sammy guru gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyGlasses Samsung

Photo Credit: Sammy Guru

 

As for the frames, Samsung has reportedly prepared 6 frame designs in 16 variants in collaboration with Gentle Monster. These will be available in various shades. Warby Parker's selection will include Alden, Reid, and Wren frames, with a total of 10 variants. The report states that each frame and colour variant will be offered with clear or tinted lenses. Warby Parker reportedly also gets its own specially designed charging case.

The smart glasses are said to go on sale in South Korea and the US in November. Oddly, Samsung says the glasses (along with built-in services and features) are meant for ages 18 and over. Gentle Monster will handle prescription glasses only in the US. Additionally, Galaxy-specific features will require pairing the device with a recently launched Galaxy S, Z Fold or Z Flip smartphone running One UI 9 or later.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Glasses, Samsung Galaxy Glasses Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Glasses Features, Samsung Galaxy Glasses launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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