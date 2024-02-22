Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 features a 1.6-inch display, which the company says is 45 percent wider than its predecessor.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 February 2024 18:41 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will be available in grey, pink gold, and silver colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 gets an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance
  • It is claimed to offer up to 13 days of battery life
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 features over 100 watch faces
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 has officially been unveiled by the company on Thursday, February 22. Recently, the smartwatch was spotted on the company's UAE website, but now it has been introduced and will be available to buy starting February 23 in select markets. It succeeds the Galaxy Fit 2, which was launched in September 2020, and comes with significant upgrades over it. The South Korean tech giant revealed that the display on the fitness tracker is 45 percent wider compared to its predecessor.

The announcement was made by a post via Samsung's Philippines newsroom, which also revealed some of its key specifications. Debuting four years after its previous edition, the Galaxy Fit 3 has an aluminium build, in contrast to the polycarbonate chassis of the older model. The fitness tracker also lets users easily change bands with a one-click release mechanism, although they will have to purchase additional bands separately. The smartwatch will be available in grey, pink gold, and silver colour options.

Coming to features, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 sports a 1.6-inch display and the company highlights that it is 45 percent wider than Galaxy Fit 2, which came with a 1.1-inch screen. While the type of display was not disclosed, reports suggest that it could be an OLED panel. Details about the processor of the fitness tracker were not revealed, but it is reported to be paired with 16MB RAM and 256MB of inbuilt storage. The smartwatch also gets more than 100 watch faces, and users can also add their photos as background.

The Galaxy Fit 3 features heart rate and stress level monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) level monitoring, sensors for tracking sleep patterns and snoring, and more. There is a Sleep Coach feature available that provides users with personalised insights to improve their sleep quality. For fitness enthusiasts, the fitness tracker comes with more than 100 workout modes. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance (up to 5ATM).

Apart from this, the smartwatch also has new functionalities such as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. Describing the feature, Samsung said, “When an abnormal fall is detected, the Galaxy Fit3 gives users the option to call emergency services right away to get medical support in a timely manner. When users are in an emergency, they can send an SOS immediately by pressing the side button five times.” The tracker can also be used as a remote control for their Galaxy smartphones to take pictures, set timers, and control media player settings.

The prices have not been revealed by the company yet. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will be available starting February 23 in select markets. It is not certain whether the wearable will go on sale in India or not.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 launch, Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 specifications, Samsung
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
