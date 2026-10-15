Nothing has been steadily expanding its product portfolio beyond smartphones. Most recently, the company launched two new Bluetooth speakers. A tipster now suggests that the UK-based brand could be preparing to enter another emerging wearable category. It is said to be developing two types of smart glasses, powered by artificial intelligence (AI). One version is believed to focus only on audio playback and voice assistant access, while the other one may add a camera to the mix, too.

Nothing Smart Glasses Could Arrive in Two Variants

According to tipster Roland Quandt, who shared the information on Bluesky, Nothing is developing two smart glasses models with different feature sets. The first is tipped to focus on audio, working like a pair of headphones built into glasses. It is said to support music playback, audiobooks, phone calls, and interaction with the voice assistant on a connected smartphone.

whodathunk. Nothing is launching 1) audio equipped "smart glasses" soon. working as an audio player, auto tinting photocromic lenses, can take calls and interact with the voice assistant on your phone. 2) camera equipped "smart glasses". same as above but with a camera, ChatGPT, translation, more. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) October 14, 2026 at 5:04 AM

The tipster claims that the second model will offer the same capabilities, alongside a camera, ChatGPT integration, and translation features.

Both versions are tipped to feature photochromic lenses. These lenses function similarly to the Transition lenses offered by Meta on its Ray-Ban Meta glasses, automatically darkening when exposed to sunlight and becoming clearer when indoors.

Quandt, however, did not share any images of either model, and details such as their design, pricing, battery life, and availability remain under wraps. There is no information on their launch timeline as well.

In theory, the audio-only glasses could complement Nothing's existing headphone lineup, which recently saw the introduction of the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro. On the other hand, the camera-equipped version would require additional hardware to capture images and support AI features. It may let users interact with ChatGPT and access translation tools while wearing the glasses, again, similar to Meta's offering.

Meta has been among the prominent players in the category with its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The company recently introduced the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3, with a 12-megapixel camera, 3K video recording, and updated hardware, alongside Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses that focus on music, calls, and hands-free AI assistance without a camera.

Samsung and Google have also shown off intelligent eyewear developed with eyewear brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. Apple, meanwhile, is rumoured to be working on smart glasses, although its plans remain unconfirmed.