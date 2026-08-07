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Samsung Galaxy Aero Reportedly Spotted in Galaxy Wearable App Code, May Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy Aero is expected to offer significantly longer battery life compared to the Wear OS models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 11:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Aero Reportedly Spotted in Galaxy Wearable App Code, May Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has not introduced a dedicated fitness tracker since the Galaxy Fit 3

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Highlights
  • Samsung is developing a new wearable
  • It is likely to be positioned above the Galaxy Fit 4 in Samsung's lineup
  • Samsung Galaxy Aero is believed to be an internal codename
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Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 recently appeared in a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification listing, suggesting that its launch may be around the corner. Now, Samsung seems to be working on another wearable and references to the device have reportedly been found in the Samsung Wearable app. The upcoming wearable is expected to be placed between the Galaxy Fit 4 and the Galaxy Watch FE. The new model could help Samsung bridge the gap in its wearable lineup between its fitness bands and flagship smartwatches.

Samsung Could Launch Galaxy Aero

As reported by SamMobile, a Samsung wearable internally codenamed Galaxy Aero is in the works. Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app reportedly identifies it as “galaxy_rtos_watch.” Instead of Wear OS, this model is said to run on a real-time operating system (RTOS), which is used in other affordable wearables.

This Galaxy Aero is expected to sit between the Galaxy Fit 4 and Galaxy Watch FE if it launches. We can expect it to come with an accelerometer, gyroscope, and heart rate monitor. It is likely to offer longer battery life compared to the Wear OS models.

Samsung has not launched a fitness tracker since the Galaxy Fit 3 in 2024. The Galaxy Fit 4 is expected to go official soon, as it was spotted in the US FCC certification database carrying the model number SM-R391. The filing confirmed support for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). It is believed to include a Goodix GH3036 sensor module for heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. It could include a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor.

The Galaxy Fit 3 was launched in India in February 2024 at a starting price of Rs. 4,999. It has a 1.6-inch display, 16MB of RAM, and 256MB of onboard storage. It offers more than 100 watch faces. The wearable offers an IP68 rating. It has sensors to track heart rate, stress level, and blood oxygen (SpO2) levels. 

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Aero, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fit 4, Samsung Galaxy Fit 3
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Samsung Galaxy Aero Reportedly Spotted in Galaxy Wearable App Code, May Launch Soon
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