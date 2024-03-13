Technology News

Samsung Set to Produce Over 4 Lakh Galaxy Ring Units Ahead of Upcoming Debut: Report

Samsung Galaxy Ring mass production is said to begin in May and the company could unveil the product in July.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2024 13:44 IST
Samsung Set to Produce Over 4 Lakh Galaxy Ring Units Ahead of Upcoming Debut: Report

Samsung Galaxy Ring (pictured) is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2024

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to launch in H2 2024
  • The wearable device is tipped to arrive in three colourways
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring is said to work in tandem with Galaxy smartwatches
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Ring mass production is said to launch in the third quarter of 2024, and the company is reportedly working on producing several thousand units of the compact wearable device. The South Korean tech conglomerate unveiled the Galaxy Ring for the first time at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, claiming that the wearable offered up to nine days of battery life on a single charge. Mass production of the Galaxy Ring is expected to begin within the next couple of months.

An ETNews report (in Korean) citing industry sources states that the company will manufacture over 400,000 units of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Mass production of the device is expected to start in May, and it will reportedly be unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones in July, before these products go on sale in August.

While Samsung has anticipated high demand for the Galaxy Ring, the firm will also be able to keep up with higher-than-expected initial demand due to the small form factor of the wearable, as per the report, which states that Samsung partnered with Dreamtech and Doosung Tech to develop the Galaxy Ring. The company is yet to reveal the specifications of the wearable device.

Citing an industry insider, the publication also claims that Samsung will launch the first-generation ring as a "wellness product" instead of a medical device, while adding more functions found on a medical device in the future. Additional features and functionality could increase the size and thickness of the wearable, while also driving the price up — Samsung is yet to reveal any details related to pricing and availability of the upcoming wearable device.

According to details shared by Samsung at MWC 2024, the upcoming Galaxy Ring will connect to an Android smartphone and will also work alongside a Galaxy smartwatch. It is also claimed to offer up to nine days of battery life on a single charge. Samsung has also revealed that the Galaxy Ring will be available in nine sizes. Customers will be able to purchase the wearable in three materials or colour options, as per the company. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Ring, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Midjourney Tests New Algorithm to Bring Consistent Character Across Different AI-Generated Images

Related Stories

Samsung Set to Produce Over 4 Lakh Galaxy Ring Units Ahead of Upcoming Debut: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Neo 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. Jio Tests Soundbox With Audio Payment Alerts For Merchants: Report
  3. Microsoft Working On a Foldable Smartphone, Suggests Patent Application
  4. Apple to Support Direct App Downloads From Websites, but There's a Catch
  5. Samsung Said to Produce Over 4 Lakh Galaxy Rings Ahead of Upcoming Debut
  6. Vivo X100s Specifications Leak, Said to be Equipped With This Chipset
  7. Apple Watch Series 9 Now Available in India at Under Rs. 33,000: See Deal
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G Power 5G (2024), Moto G 5G (2024) With 5,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. TopSpin 2K25 Sets April 26 Release Date, Roster Will Include Tennis Legends Roger Federer, Serena Williams
  3. Samsung Set to Produce Over 4 Lakh Galaxy Ring Units Ahead of Upcoming Debut: Report
  4. Midjourney Tests New Algorithm to Bring Consistent Character Across Different AI-Generated Images
  5. Microsoft's Foldable Smartphone Could Be In Development, Suggests New Patent Application
  6. Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade Expected to Dramatically Lower Costs for Layer 2 Blockchains
  7. Poco X6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Explained: Hashed Timelock Contracts in Blockchain Applications
  9. Apple Announces Web Distribution Feature to Enable Direct Downloads From Developer Websites in the EU
  10. Vivo Y03 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »