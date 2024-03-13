Samsung Galaxy Ring mass production is said to launch in the third quarter of 2024, and the company is reportedly working on producing several thousand units of the compact wearable device. The South Korean tech conglomerate unveiled the Galaxy Ring for the first time at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, claiming that the wearable offered up to nine days of battery life on a single charge. Mass production of the Galaxy Ring is expected to begin within the next couple of months.

An ETNews report (in Korean) citing industry sources states that the company will manufacture over 400,000 units of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Mass production of the device is expected to start in May, and it will reportedly be unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones in July, before these products go on sale in August.

While Samsung has anticipated high demand for the Galaxy Ring, the firm will also be able to keep up with higher-than-expected initial demand due to the small form factor of the wearable, as per the report, which states that Samsung partnered with Dreamtech and Doosung Tech to develop the Galaxy Ring. The company is yet to reveal the specifications of the wearable device.

Citing an industry insider, the publication also claims that Samsung will launch the first-generation ring as a "wellness product" instead of a medical device, while adding more functions found on a medical device in the future. Additional features and functionality could increase the size and thickness of the wearable, while also driving the price up — Samsung is yet to reveal any details related to pricing and availability of the upcoming wearable device.

According to details shared by Samsung at MWC 2024, the upcoming Galaxy Ring will connect to an Android smartphone and will also work alongside a Galaxy smartwatch. It is also claimed to offer up to nine days of battery life on a single charge. Samsung has also revealed that the Galaxy Ring will be available in nine sizes. Customers will be able to purchase the wearable in three materials or colour options, as per the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.