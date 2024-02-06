Samsung Galaxy Ring was teased at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 where the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones were unveiled. The Galaxy Ring was said to launch as a health and fitness tracker compatible with the Samsung Health suite. While the company did not divulge any further details about the smart wearable, several leaks and reports since then have hinted at its key features and design. Now, a company executive has confirmed the Galaxy Ring's launch timeline.

Senior Samsung executive Daniel Seung Lee confirmed in a LinkedIn post that the highly-anticipated Galaxy Ring will debut in the second half of 2024. He did not offer any further details on the matter nor did he hint at an exact date. The smart ring had previously been speculated to be revealed alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 later this year. The confirmed launch timeline is in line with that assumption.

Last week, the Samsung Galaxy Ring was spotted on the Good Lock app under the battery widgets section, which suggested its imminent launch. The ring has been tipped to launch as a "lightweight" wearable in three colourways and come in different sizes up to 13 (22.2mm). The smart ring is also expected to support pogo pin charging.

The company previously claimed the Galaxy Ring to be a "powerful and accessible health and wellness device." To help with health and fitness tracking, the smooth, round ring was seen equipped with multiple sensors placed on the underside in the aforementioned official teaser.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Ring will likely be equipped with electrocardiogram (ECG), photoplethysmography (PPG) or atrial fibrillation (AFib) sensors. It is also expected to carry 24x7 heart rate, SpO2, and sleep trackers. All health, fitness and sleep data from the smart ring are likely to be uploaded to the Samsung Health suite for monitoring.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.