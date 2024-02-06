Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Ring to Launch in H2 2024, Company Executive Confirms Timeline

Samsung Galaxy Ring is tipped to launch in three finishes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2024 11:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring to Launch in H2 2024, Company Executive Confirms Timeline

Samsung Galaxy Ring was teased at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring was recently spotted on the Good Lock app
  • The smart ring is likely to carry ECG, PPG and AFib sensors
  • The Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to support pogo pin charging
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Ring was teased at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 where the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones were unveiled. The Galaxy Ring was said to launch as a health and fitness tracker compatible with the Samsung Health suite. While the company did not divulge any further details about the smart wearable, several leaks and reports since then have hinted at its key features and design. Now, a company executive has confirmed the Galaxy Ring's launch timeline.

Senior Samsung executive Daniel Seung Lee confirmed in a LinkedIn post that the highly-anticipated Galaxy Ring will debut in the second half of 2024. He did not offer any further details on the matter nor did he hint at an exact date. The smart ring had previously been speculated to be revealed alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 later this year. The confirmed launch timeline is in line with that assumption.

Last week, the Samsung Galaxy Ring was spotted on the Good Lock app under the battery widgets section, which suggested its imminent launch. The ring has been tipped to launch as a "lightweight" wearable in three colourways and come in different sizes up to 13 (22.2mm). The smart ring is also expected to support pogo pin charging.

The company previously claimed the Galaxy Ring to be a "powerful and accessible health and wellness device." To help with health and fitness tracking, the smooth, round ring was seen equipped with multiple sensors placed on the underside in the aforementioned official teaser.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Ring will likely be equipped with electrocardiogram (ECG), photoplethysmography (PPG) or atrial fibrillation (AFib) sensors. It is also expected to carry 24x7 heart rate, SpO2, and sleep trackers. All health, fitness and sleep data from the smart ring are likely to be uploaded to the Samsung Health suite for monitoring.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung Galaxy Ring launch, Samsung Galaxy Ring specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
CoinDCX Highlights Risk of Fraudulent Websites, Shares Safety Tips to Avoid Crypto Scams

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Ring to Launch in H2 2024, Company Executive Confirms Timeline
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Spectre X360 Laptops Get Latest Intel Core Ultra 7 Processors in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring to Launch in H2 2024, Company Executive Confirms Timeline
  3. Redmi A3 May Get Larger Display, Camera Module; Key Specifications Tipped Via Retail Box Leak
  4. CoinDCX Highlights Risk of Fraudulent Websites, Shares Safety Tips to Avoid Crypto Scams
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Render Leaks Online; Shows Glyph-Less Design, Revamped Camera Island
  6. Redmi Buds 5 India Launch Date Set for February 12; Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  7. Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro Key Specifications Leaked; Could Get 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera: Report
  8. Google Bard to Be Renamed to Gemini; Android App, Advanced Subscription Coming Soon: Report
  9. Itel P55, Itel P55+ India Launch Date Set for February 8; Teased to Offer 45W Fast Charging
  10. Honor Choice X5 Earbuds, Honor Choice Watch Set to Launch in India Alongside Honor X9b on February 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »