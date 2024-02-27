Technology News
Samsung Tipped to Launch Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Ring, and More at Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy XR headset at the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2024 13:50 IST
Samsung Tipped to Launch Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Ring, and More at Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung launched Galaxy Z Fold 5 (above) and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July last year

Highlights
  • Next Galaxy Unpacked event may see announcement of new products
  • Samsung briefly teased the Galaxy Ring at the Unpacked event last month
  • Last year, the Galaxy Unpacked event took place in Seoul on July 26
Samsung hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of this year in January in San Francisco to introduce its flagship Galaxy S24 lineup. The South Korean tech giant also teased the Galaxy Ring wearable in a new product category at the grand launch event. Now, a tipster claims that the Galaxy Ring will be launched at the company's second Galaxy Unpacked event in July this year alongside the next Galaxy Z lineup of foldable devices. The event is also said to see the debut of several other products including Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Buds 3.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox) on X claimed that Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in July 2024. The Galaxy Ring will be fully unveiled at the event. The company's next-generation foldable phones — Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 — are also expected to go official at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The same event could also see the launch of a new Samsung service, Galaxy Buds 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and Galaxy Watch 7 lineup.

Further, the tipster states that July's Galaxy Unpacked event might see the debut of the new Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy XR headset. The headset is expected to arrive as a rival to Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Samsung briefly teased the Galaxy Ring at the Unpacked event last month. The wearable was recently showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona as well. It was shown in three colour options and is capable of tracking health metrics like heart rate, breathing rate and sleep with the Samsung Health platform.

The last Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 took place in Samsung's home country, Seoul, South Korea on July 26. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series were unveiled during the event.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024, Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Krutrim AI Chatbot Rolls Out in Public Beta: Here's How to Test the Chatbot

