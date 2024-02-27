Samsung hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of this year in January in San Francisco to introduce its flagship Galaxy S24 lineup. The South Korean tech giant also teased the Galaxy Ring wearable in a new product category at the grand launch event. Now, a tipster claims that the Galaxy Ring will be launched at the company's second Galaxy Unpacked event in July this year alongside the next Galaxy Z lineup of foldable devices. The event is also said to see the debut of several other products including Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Buds 3.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox) on X claimed that Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in July 2024. The Galaxy Ring will be fully unveiled at the event. The company's next-generation foldable phones — Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 — are also expected to go official at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The same event could also see the launch of a new Samsung service, Galaxy Buds 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and Galaxy Watch 7 lineup.

Further, the tipster states that July's Galaxy Unpacked event might see the debut of the new Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy XR headset. The headset is expected to arrive as a rival to Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Samsung briefly teased the Galaxy Ring at the Unpacked event last month. The wearable was recently showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona as well. It was shown in three colour options and is capable of tracking health metrics like heart rate, breathing rate and sleep with the Samsung Health platform.

The last Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 took place in Samsung's home country, Seoul, South Korea on July 26. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series were unveiled during the event.

