Samsung teased a new product during the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, January 17. The company showcased a new Galaxy Ring wearable. Contrary to previous reports suggesting that the much-awaited smart ring will be the 'highlight product' at the event, the South Korean tech giant only revealed a small teaser video of the wearable. The Galaxy S24 series of smartphones was unveiled on Wednesday and the teaser was played towards the end of the event. Apart from how the Galaxy Ring looks, we do not know much about its features or launch timeline.

In the short teaser played at the end of the Galaxy Unpacked event, we see the Galaxy Ring with a smooth, circular body in a black shade. The underside of the ring is seen housing several sensors, which are expected to help with the user's health and fitness tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

The device was claimed to be a "powerful and accessible health and wellness device." It is said to integrate innovations offered by Samsung Health with its features but no further details were revealed. Notably, the Galaxy Ring, or at least its outline, can be seen towards the end of a Samsung Health promotional video.

Like most health and fitness trackers, the Galaxy Ring had previously been tipped to be able to track, measure, monitor, and upload health, fitness, and sleep-related data to relevant software. A trademark filing had been claimed to state that the smart ring would manage and assess "biometric and physiological data, vital signs and personal health records." It could also tell users to seek medical advice if and when required, based on the data.

Another leak had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Ring could be equipped with electrocardiogram (ECG) and photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors. It is also expected to offer a longer battery life than smartwatches since smart rings do not have to carry displays on them. The company has not yet confirmed these features or any other details of the smart ring. It has not announced a launch timeline for the smart wearable as well. Speculations on the matter suggest that it may be introduced to the market later this year, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.