Samsung Galaxy Ring Model Numbers Reveal Compact Wearable Will Arrive in Eight Sizes: Report

Samsung Galaxy Ring was previously expected to arrive in nine sizes and three finishes.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2024 19:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring Model Numbers Reveal Compact Wearable Will Arrive in Eight Sizes: Report

Samsung Galaxy Ring was first teased at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in January

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to debut in July
  • The wearable could arrive in eight sizes
  • The Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to offer health, sleep tracking
Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to arrive in global markets in the coming months, and details of the next-generation wearable have been leaking ever since the company first teased it in January. A new report reveals the model numbers of the wearable device, that suggest it will be available in eight sizes. Samsung is yet to reveal detailed specifications of the Galaxy Ring, which is expected to offer health and sleep monitoring features, and run for up to nine days on a single charge.

A Galaxy Club report (in Dutch) states that there are only eight confirmed variants of the Galaxy Ring. These are SM-Q500, SM-Q501, SM-Q502, SM-Q505, SM-Q506, SM-Q507, SM-Q508, and SM-Q509. Two model numbers appear to be missing, and it is currently unclear whether these represent additional sizes, or whether Samsung will introduce a ninth variant, like it previously announced.

The publication speculates that these model numbers will match US ring sizes 5 and higher, starting with the SMQ500. The following model numbers could represent larger ring sizes, up to size 13, which could correspond with the model number SM-Q509, as per the report.

Earlier this year, a tech analyst claimed that they had received a hands-on experience with a Galaxy Ring prototype, which would be available in multiple sizes, up to US size 13 (or 22.2mm). The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring is also expected to be available in three finishes. In a recent report (in Korean) Samsung revealed that the ring will offer nine days of battery life.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggests that Samsung is producing over 400,000 units of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, and mass production of the wearable is expected to begin next month. First teased at the company's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year in January, Samsung then showed off the ring again at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024), and the device is expected to be unveiled at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event in July, alongside the purported Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

David Delima
David Delima
David Delima
Bitcoin Runes Debut in Crypto Space: Here’s What We Know About Them

Samsung Galaxy Ring Model Numbers Reveal Compact Wearable Will Arrive in Eight Sizes: Report
