Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Ring to Be Launched in 3 Different Colourways Later This Year: Report

Samsung Galaxy Ring is likely to be a very lightweight device, leaks have suggested.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 January 2024 20:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring to Be Launched in 3 Different Colourways Later This Year: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring at its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Ring could be available in multiple sizes up to 22.2mm
  • The wearable device might feature a range of health and fitness trackers
  • The Galaxy Ring will likely require a companion app to show health data

Samsung Galaxy Ring was teased at the end of the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. Despite showcasing the new product, the company did not reveal any details about it. But now, a new report suggests that it could be launched later this year. The report also highlighted some of the expected features of the health-focussed wearable device and claimed that the Galaxy Ring would be a lightweight product. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Ring might also be made available in three different colourways and multiple sizes.

The report comes from SamMobile, which cites Avi Greengart, a tech analyst claiming to have received a hands-on experience with the prototype of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. In a Threads post, they revealed that the device was “incredibly” lightweight and would be available in multiple sizes, going up to size 13 (22.2mm). Additionally, the analyst also claimed that the device would be launched in three different finishes later this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring was positioned as a health device at the Galaxy Unpacked event, where the South Korean technology conglomerate unveiled its flagship Galaxy S24 series of smartphones. The Galaxy Ring it is said to be equipped with several sensors to track the user's health markers and record physical activity. Some of these sensors could be seen in the teaser video, with the company calling it a "powerful and accessible health and wellness device" at the event.

And while Samsung has not revealed any details about the on-device sensors, the upcoming Galaxy Ring wearable is expected to feature a 24x7 heart rate monitor, an SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor, a sleep monitoring tracker and other fitness tracking capabilities. It might also get a blood pressure monitoring feature and atrial fibrillation or AFib (a type of arrhythmia, which is a heartbeat abnormality) detection too, although these are based on more obscure rumours.

The device will also reportedly integrate Samsung Health with its features and will likely require a companion app or device to sync and show the data to the user. The ring will likely be compatible with both the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphones. For charging, the inside of the ring might house a pogo pins slot, based on the visuals from the teaser.

While the Samsung Galaxy Ring's price remains unknown, its competitor Oura Ring starts at $299 (approximately Rs. 25,000) in the US. Oura Ring is not available in India, but Noise launched its Luna Ring last year in the country and it is available to buy for Rs. 19,999. It is expected that Samsung's wearable device will also be priced similarly.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung Galaxy Ring launch, Samsung Galaxy Ring specifications, Galaxy Unpacked
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
WhatsApp Working on Nearby File Sharing Feature for Android, New Beta Update Brings Camera Bug Fix: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Ring to Be Launched in 3 Different Colourways Later This Year: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Google Teases New Pixel 8 Series Colour, to Launch This Week
  3. Moto G24 Price, Specifications Leaked; Could Get MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring Teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: See Here
  5. ReMarkable 2 E-Ink Tablet Launched in India at This Price
  6. Leaked Image of New Motorola Razr Phone in Classic Grey Emerges Online
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Confirmed to Offer 120x Super Zoom
  8. Exynos 2400 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Gaming Test Video Shows Close Match
  9. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  10. Realme 12 Pro Max 5G May Debut in India Alongside Realme 12 Pro Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring to Be Launched in 3 Different Colourways Later This Year: Report
  2. WhatsApp Working on Nearby File Sharing Feature for Android, New Beta Update Brings Camera Bug Fix: Report
  3. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Gaming Test Video Suggests the Gap Is Closing
  4. Google Pixel Watch 3 to Be Available in Two Different Case Sizes: Report
  5. Moto G54 5G Price in India Discounted by Up to Rs. 3,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  6. Anti-Crypto China Forms Standard-Setting Body for Metaverse, Huawei and Tencent Join Team
  7. Palworld Hits Fifth-Highest Peak Concurrent Players in Steam History, Beats Cyberpunk and Elden Ring
  8. Apple 12.9-inch iPad Air Alleged CAD Renders Surface Online; Shows New Camera Design
  9. Apple Vision Pro Optimised Third-Party Apps to Include Zoom, Microsoft 365 Apps, More: Report
  10. Motorola Razr 2024 Foldable Render Leaked, Tipped to be Available in Classic Grey Colour
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »