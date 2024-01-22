Samsung Galaxy Ring was teased at the end of the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. Despite showcasing the new product, the company did not reveal any details about it. But now, a new report suggests that it could be launched later this year. The report also highlighted some of the expected features of the health-focussed wearable device and claimed that the Galaxy Ring would be a lightweight product. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Ring might also be made available in three different colourways and multiple sizes.

The report comes from SamMobile, which cites Avi Greengart, a tech analyst claiming to have received a hands-on experience with the prototype of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. In a Threads post, they revealed that the device was “incredibly” lightweight and would be available in multiple sizes, going up to size 13 (22.2mm). Additionally, the analyst also claimed that the device would be launched in three different finishes later this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring was positioned as a health device at the Galaxy Unpacked event, where the South Korean technology conglomerate unveiled its flagship Galaxy S24 series of smartphones. The Galaxy Ring it is said to be equipped with several sensors to track the user's health markers and record physical activity. Some of these sensors could be seen in the teaser video, with the company calling it a "powerful and accessible health and wellness device" at the event.

And while Samsung has not revealed any details about the on-device sensors, the upcoming Galaxy Ring wearable is expected to feature a 24x7 heart rate monitor, an SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor, a sleep monitoring tracker and other fitness tracking capabilities. It might also get a blood pressure monitoring feature and atrial fibrillation or AFib (a type of arrhythmia, which is a heartbeat abnormality) detection too, although these are based on more obscure rumours.

The device will also reportedly integrate Samsung Health with its features and will likely require a companion app or device to sync and show the data to the user. The ring will likely be compatible with both the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphones. For charging, the inside of the ring might house a pogo pins slot, based on the visuals from the teaser.

While the Samsung Galaxy Ring's price remains unknown, its competitor Oura Ring starts at $299 (approximately Rs. 25,000) in the US. Oura Ring is not available in India, but Noise launched its Luna Ring last year in the country and it is available to buy for Rs. 19,999. It is expected that Samsung's wearable device will also be priced similarly.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.