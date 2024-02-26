Samsung Galaxy Ring has been showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, which is currently underway. The South Korean tech giant also revealed that its Samsung Health platform will play a vital role for the wearable in keeping track of the health vitals and offering insights to users. Additionally, the company's AI suite will also be expanded to its wider portfolio. Samsung has also revealed that the Galaxy Ring will be available in three different colour options.

On Sunday, announcing in a post via its Newsroom, Samsung said that the Galaxy Ring will be “publicly displayed for the first time” at MWC 2024. It has now showcased the wearable device and shared some of its details in a session held earlier today. While the Galaxy Ring was not available to try on, it was placed in large display case for enthusiasts to take a peek at.

Not a lot is still known about the device. However the images reveal the same dark metallic body with sensors placed on the inner side that was shown when it was first teased at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January. As per Samsung, the Galaxy Ring will be available in three colour options and offer a range of health tracking features. No information around its launch date was shared.

The Galaxy Ring will be introduced as a new health form factor, the company revealed. It will be connected to the Samsung Health platform, which is being revamped and modernised, as per earlier reports. The Galaxy Ring wearable is expected to feature a 24x7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor, a sleep monitoring tracker, and other fitness tracking capabilities, based on rumours. It may also get a blood pressure monitoring feature.

Separately, the South Korean giant also announced that a big focus will be on Galaxy AI during the showcase. Samsung has previously announced that the AI features will be expanded across its existing smartphones including the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S9 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy S23 FE. But now, it revealed that the AI suite will also be expanded across different product lines. The Galaxy Book 4 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series will both get Galaxy AI features, albeit a more specific version of them. The laptops will get “intelligent productivity” features whereas the smartwatches will get “intelligent health” features.

The post also gave a glimpse at what the “intelligent health” suite may look like by highlighting two features. A new My Vitality Score feature will offer personalised health insights based on sleep quality and quantity, daily activity, average heart rate, heart rate variability and more. The Second feature called Booster Card will tracks users' predefined goals and offer insights on how they can be achieved.

