Adobe Content Authenticity, a free web app that allows users to easily add content credentials as well as artificial intelligence (AI) labels, was introduced on Tuesday. The platform is aimed at helping creators with their attribution needs. It works on images, videos, and audio files and is integrated with all of the Adobe Creative Cloud apps. Alongside adding attribution, creators can also use the platform to opt out of training AI models using their content. It is currently available as a Google Chrome extension in beta.

Adobe Content Authenticity Web App Introduced

In a newsroom post, Adobe detailed the new platform. Notably, while it is available as a Chrome extension currently, a free web app will be available in public beta in the first quarter of 2025. Users can sign up here to be notified when the beta is available to download. The company highlighted that the platform is aimed at “helping creators protect their work from misuse or misrepresentation and build a more trustworthy and transparent digital ecosystem for everyone.”

The app will act as a one-stop shop for all the attribution needs of creators. They can use it to add Content Credentials, which is the information added to a file's metadata highlighting details about its creator. The app can be used to add these attributions to a batch of files. Creators can also choose the information they want to share and it can include their name, website, and social media accounts.

Adobe said that Content Credentials can protect creators from unauthorised use or misattribution of their work. Interestingly, while the web app supports all the Adobe Creative Cloud apps, content not created on its platform can also be attributed. This goes for images, videos, and audio files.

Apart from attribution, the web app will also let users mark if they do not want their content to be used by or to train AI models. The company highlighted that it only trains Adobe Firefly, the in-house family of generative AI models, on content which is either publicly available or has permission to use. However, adding the AI label will also protect the creator from other AI models in the market.

However, that will only work if other companies decide to respect Content Credentials. Currently, only Spawning, the opt-out aggregator of generative AI, has committed to recognise this attribution. Adobe said it is actively working to drive an industry-wide adoption of this preference. Unfortunately, there is a downside. If a creator does not allow their work to be used for AI training, the content will not be eligible for Adobe Stock.