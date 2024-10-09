Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Adobe Content Authenticity Web App Introduced; Will Let Creators Add AI Label to Content

Adobe Content Authenticity Web App Introduced; Will Let Creators Add AI Label to Content

A free public beta version of the Adobe Content Authenticity web app will be available in Q1 2025.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 16:03 IST
Adobe Content Authenticity Web App Introduced; Will Let Creators Add AI Label to Content

Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe Content Authenticity extension for Google Chrome is currently available in beta

Highlights
  • The web app will also allow creators to apply content credentials
  • Users can also use it to let Adobe know not to train AI on the content
  • Content Credentials are supported in Adobe Creative Cloud apps
Advertisement

Adobe Content Authenticity, a free web app that allows users to easily add content credentials as well as artificial intelligence (AI) labels, was introduced on Tuesday. The platform is aimed at helping creators with their attribution needs. It works on images, videos, and audio files and is integrated with all of the Adobe Creative Cloud apps. Alongside adding attribution, creators can also use the platform to opt out of training AI models using their content. It is currently available as a Google Chrome extension in beta.

Adobe Content Authenticity Web App Introduced

In a newsroom post, Adobe detailed the new platform. Notably, while it is available as a Chrome extension currently, a free web app will be available in public beta in the first quarter of 2025. Users can sign up here to be notified when the beta is available to download. The company highlighted that the platform is aimed at “helping creators protect their work from misuse or misrepresentation and build a more trustworthy and transparent digital ecosystem for everyone.”

The app will act as a one-stop shop for all the attribution needs of creators. They can use it to add Content Credentials, which is the information added to a file's metadata highlighting details about its creator. The app can be used to add these attributions to a batch of files. Creators can also choose the information they want to share and it can include their name, website, and social media accounts.

Adobe said that Content Credentials can protect creators from unauthorised use or misattribution of their work. Interestingly, while the web app supports all the Adobe Creative Cloud apps, content not created on its platform can also be attributed. This goes for images, videos, and audio files.

Apart from attribution, the web app will also let users mark if they do not want their content to be used by or to train AI models. The company highlighted that it only trains Adobe Firefly, the in-house family of generative AI models, on content which is either publicly available or has permission to use. However, adding the AI label will also protect the creator from other AI models in the market.

However, that will only work if other companies decide to respect Content Credentials. Currently, only Spawning, the opt-out aggregator of generative AI, has committed to recognise this attribution. Adobe said it is actively working to drive an industry-wide adoption of this preference. Unfortunately, there is a downside. If a creator does not allow their work to be used for AI training, the content will not be eligible for Adobe Stock.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Adobe Content Authenticity, Adobe, AI, Artificial Intelligence, web app
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Portronics Pico 13 Portable Projector With 4K Resolution, Rechargeable Battery Launched in India
Adobe Content Authenticity Web App Introduced; Will Let Creators Add AI Label to Content
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Smartphone Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale
  2. Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India Next Week With This Chipset
  3. iQOO 13 Front Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Portronics Launches Pico 13 Portable Projector With These Features
  5. Reliance Jio AirFiber Plans 2024: Check out Price, Features, and More
  6. MediaTek's Flagship-Tier Dimensity 9400 Chipset Introduced: All Details
  7. Oppo Find X8 Series to Launch on October 24 With This Brand New Chipset
  8. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Gets a Gemini-Powered Insights Explorer Feature, Can Answer Questions About User’s Health
  2. UNODC Proposes Penalties for Unlicensed Crypto Firms in Southeast Asia to Combat Growing Cyber Fraud
  3. Redmi Tipped to be Working on a Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8-Series SoC
  4. US Weighs Google Breakup as Remedy in Historic Antitrust Case
  5. Adobe Content Authenticity Web App Introduced; Will Let Creators Add AI Label to Content
  6. Portronics Pico 13 Portable Projector With 4K Resolution, Rechargeable Battery Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find X8 Series to Launch on October 24; Confirmed to Run on New MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  8. Crypto.com Sues US SEC After Receiving Legal Threat from Regulator
  9. Apple Watch Series 10 Teardown Reveals Battery Capacity, Other Details; Gets Poor Repairability Score
  10. Honor Tablet GT Pro Launch Date Set for October 16; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »