Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Portronics Pico 13 Portable Projector With 4K Resolution, Rechargeable Battery Launched in India

Portronics Pico 13 Portable Projector With 4K Resolution, Rechargeable Battery Launched in India

Portronics Pico 13 is claimed to be highly adaptable, with projection distances ranging from as close as 1.3m to as far as 3.0m.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 15:49 IST
Portronics Pico 13 Portable Projector With 4K Resolution, Rechargeable Battery Launched in India

Photo Credit: Portronics

Portronics Pico 13 projector is available in a single black colourway

Highlights
  • Portronics Pico 13 comes with output capability in 4K UHD resolution
  • It features support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and other apps
  • The projector also gets AUX and Bluetooth connectivity options
Advertisement

Portronics Pico 13 rechargeable portable projector has been launched in India. It boasts video output capabilities of up to 4K resolution and comes equipped with a 3,500 lumens lamp. It is claimed to project visuals in sizes up to 120 inches and also comes with in-built speakers. The Portronics Pico 13 also comes with pre-installed apps, including some of the world's most popular streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Portronics Pico 13 Price in India

Portronics Pico 13 price in India starts at Rs. 31,499. However, the company says this is just an introductory pricing. It is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart and other online and offline retailers. 

Portronics Pico 13 Specifications

The Portronics Pico 13 portable projector comes with digital light processing (DLP) technology. It is fitted with a 3,500 lumens lamp, can project content at up to 4K Ultra HD resolution with 60Hz refresh rate. The projector is also claimed to be highly adaptable, with projection distances ranging from as close as 1.3m to as far as 3.0m.

It casts a 20-inch screen when placed 0.5m away from a wall surface, whereas placing it 1.8m away projects a 70-inch screen. At a distance of 3.0m from the wall, the Portronics Pico 13 is capable of a 120-inch screen projection. Users can also change the projection size without any distortion courtesy of auto key vertical keystone correction. It can be fine-tuned using the dedicated focus wheel. 

The portable projector runs on an Android-based perating system (OS) and supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. It also gets wireless connectivity.

Portronics Pico 13 comes with built-in 10-watt speakers and can also output audio through external medium using AUX port or built-in Bluetooth connectivity. It also gets an HDMI port, USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port for providing power to its rechargeable battery. In terms of dimensions, it measures 20 x 24.5 x 10cm and weighs 1.39kg.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Portronics Pico 13, Portronics Pico 13 price in India, Portronics Pico 13 specifications, Portronics Pico 13 launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor Tablet GT Pro Launch Date Set for October 16; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
Portronics Pico 13 Portable Projector With 4K Resolution, Rechargeable Battery Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Smartphone Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale
  2. Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India Next Week With This Chipset
  3. iQOO 13 Front Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Portronics Launches Pico 13 Portable Projector With These Features
  5. Reliance Jio AirFiber Plans 2024: Check out Price, Features, and More
  6. MediaTek's Flagship-Tier Dimensity 9400 Chipset Introduced: All Details
  7. Oppo Find X8 Series to Launch on October 24 With This Brand New Chipset
  8. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Gets a Gemini-Powered Insights Explorer Feature, Can Answer Questions About User’s Health
  2. UNODC Proposes Penalties for Unlicensed Crypto Firms in Southeast Asia to Combat Growing Cyber Fraud
  3. Redmi Tipped to be Working on a Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8-Series SoC
  4. US Weighs Google Breakup as Remedy in Historic Antitrust Case
  5. Adobe Content Authenticity Web App Introduced; Will Let Creators Add AI Label to Content
  6. Portronics Pico 13 Portable Projector With 4K Resolution, Rechargeable Battery Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find X8 Series to Launch on October 24; Confirmed to Run on New MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  8. Crypto.com Sues US SEC After Receiving Legal Threat from Regulator
  9. Apple Watch Series 10 Teardown Reveals Battery Capacity, Other Details; Gets Poor Repairability Score
  10. Honor Tablet GT Pro Launch Date Set for October 16; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »