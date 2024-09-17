Technology News
English Edition
Adobe Introduces New Acrobat AI Assistant Student Plan at an Affordable Price

Adobe is offering the Acrobat AI Assistant to students at the subscription price of $1.99 (roughly Rs. 166) per month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 September 2024 15:43 IST
Photo Credit: Adobe

The Acrobat AI Assistant can also offer intelligent citations to users

Highlights
  • Acrobat AI Assistant subscription generally costs $4.99 (roughly Rs. 417)
  • The AI chatbot was introduced in Acrobat in April
  • Users across desktop, web and, mobile can access the AI features
Adobe announced a new student-focused discount for Acrobat AI Assistant, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for the Acrobat platform, on Monday. It was first introduced in April for all users, but now the company is offering it to students at an affordable price. The AI chatbot can process any compatible document and answer queries based on it. It can also summarise the documents to offer a brief overview of the topic. The AI assistant is available on mobile and desktop apps as well as the web client.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant Student Plan Announced

In a blog post, the software giant announced that students can purchase the AI Assistant add-on for Acrobat at the price of $1.99 (roughly Rs. 166) per month. Notably, the general subscription costs $4.99 (roughly Rs. 417) a month. Announcing the new pricing, the company stated that the affordable subscription will help students access the AI to easily find information from course readings, articles, lecture notes, research papers, and supplementary materials.

The AI Assistant in Acrobat can perform several tasks. The chatbot can summarise documents into outlines, making it easy to skim through the important pointers and saving precious time. The chatbot can also present the information in a simpler language and can provide bullet points.

One interesting feature of the AI chatbot is Intelligent Citation. It can provide clickable attributions for its responses that take to the source paragraph and sentences in the document. This way, students can easily verify the information and avoid any instances of AI hallucination.

The AI Assistant is also capable of processing multiple files of different types. So, a student can upload a PDF file, a Word document, and a PowerPoint presentation and the chatbot can assimilate the information across the three sources to generate comprehensive insights. Acrobat's file conversation feature also eliminates the need to convert different file formats one at a time.

Additionally, the company stated that a new two-way voice interaction feature is under development which will allow students to verbally communicate with the AI Assistant. This way, students can use Acrobat to study while on the go.

Further reading: Adobe Acrobat, Adobe, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
