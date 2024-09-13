Adobe Express, the content creation platform, was expanded in eight Indian languages on Friday. The company said this move will empower more native language speakers in the content creation process. The platform also offers generative artificial intelligence (AI) features, which users can take advantage of. Notably, the language expansion is available across the desktop, Android, and iOS apps as well as the web client. With this update, users will be able to access the Adobe Express platform in Hindi as well as other regional languages.

Adobe Express Now Available in Eight Indian Languages

In a press release, the software giant highlighted that the Adobe Express platform will now be available in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The company said that this will help users from students to content creators in India to leverage Adobe Firefly tools.

With Adobe Firefly, users can access AI tools, templates, productivity tools and relevant features in regional Indian languages to easily create images and videos. Alongside, the company is also releasing several AI-powered features in the country.

Among them is Auto-Translation, a premium feature, that allows users to translate templates in Indian languages. They can also customise them post-translation. A new localised user interface is also being added in Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali. Users will also be able to access features such as text-element translation and multi-page translation. All of these tools are aimed at reducing the friction of regional language speakers in using the tool in just English.

Adobe Express also offers other AI tools such as Generative Fill, Remove Background, Remove Objects, Generate Image, Generate template, Animate from Audio, Caption Video and more. The platform also allows users to access thousands of templates, Adobe Stock photos, videos, music, and others.

Adobe claims that the Firefly-powered tools follow the guidelines of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), an open-source technology to label AI-generated content. Notably, when Adobe Express was launched as a mobile platform, it was available for free for a limited period. However, now, the premium subscription to the platform is priced at Rs. 480. The membership gives access to all the Firefly AI-powered features as well as all the abovementioned tools. Additionally, users will also get 100GB of cloud storage to store their creations.